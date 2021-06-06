When Geary County was founded in 1855, it was known as Davis County, named after Jefferson Davis. Davis was then Secretary of War under President Franklin Pierce, who enforced the Fugitive Slave Act and helped Stephen Douglas draft the Kansas-Nebraska act. Davis himself enslaved more than 100 people on his Mississippi plantation before the Civil War, when he became President of the Confederate States of America.
Yet it wasn’t until 1889 that the name of the leader of the Confederate States of America was removed from the Kansas map. The change in name symbolized a disavowal of the history of slavery.
Davis County in 1855 was very different from Geary County in 1889. It was geographically larger and much smaller in population. Moreover, it was starkly divided on the issue of slavery.
Situated in Kansas Territory, Davis County in the 1850s was at the western edge of settlement in Kansas, where a political and at times literal battle still raged over slavery. The 1856 census of voters in one local district counted 34 Free Soilers, 31 Pro-Slavery men, and 2 undecided. Voters in the area were split almost down the middle on the question of whether it should be legal to enslave African Americans.
That census counted only white male voters, who were solely responsible for determining Kansas’s future as a free or a slave state. Twenty-seven African Americans were unable to vote, and thirteen of them were enslaved.
The acceptance of slavery was an important difference between Davis County in 1855 and Geary County in 1889. The Civil War changed the law on slavery, but attitudes took longer to change.
Alex Johnson recalled his life as a slave in 1914 in an interview with the Daily Union. Born in 1826 in Virginia, Johnson considered the man who enslaved him kind because he was not wantonly cruel. However, like many enslaved people, Johnson was not allowed to leave the plantation without a pass. If caught, he would be beaten.
“I only got a few hard lickins in my life,” he recalled, “and that was for running around at nights when massa told me not to.”
Johnson came to Junction City as early as 1857, the year his name is first recorded in Kansas’s census. He had escaped from slavery in Missouri and accompanied anti-slavery men to Douglas County, where he raised and sold a season’s crop before arriving in Junction City. According to the Daily Union’s June 2, 1914, article, “Junction City consisted only of a few stores then and west of the present Jefferson street he pastured his horses. East of Franklin street was much timber which furnished fuel for anyone who would cut it.”
Although he had chosen life in a free state, there were still places that were off-limits to Black folks in Junction City in the 1850s. Segregation did not end in Junction City until more than a century later.
“You could go anywhere just so you kept off Washington street,” Johnson said.
Like Alex Johnson, Jack Turner was born into slavery and took every opportunity offered to escape oppressive working conditions. In 1934, he shared his story with the Union:
“I was born in the Ozark Mountains in 1844. This area was slave territory, and I was to be under Fleetwood’s care until I was 21, when I was to be freed and receive an inheritance.
“I was kidnaped when I was 12 years old. I remember exactly what happened. I had covered corn all day long, and in the evening they told me if I would cross the creek, I could ride home.
“It was nearly a mile from home, so I waded across and a Mr. Adams took me up behind him on his horse. He started out in the wrong direction, but when I told him he was going to wrong way, he said that he was going home by way of Bald Knob.
“We rode all night and he kept whoopin’ like an owl. Finally a man came up in answer to his signal, and I was put up behind him on his horse. Next morning we got to Springfield, Mo. His wife asked me why the Fleetwoods wanted to get rid of me, but I told her I didn’t know.”
Turner’s captor took him to St. Louis, where they traveled by steamboat to Memphis, Tenn. He ended up in Okolona, Chickasaw County, Miss., and worked for the Whittacker family and their daughter Mrs. Hodges as a farmer, cook, and coachman. During the Civil War, he and other slaves were forced to build breastworks, chest-high barricades against enemy fire, for the Confederate Army.
“The whole crowd of us was taken to the salt works in Alabama for about a year. The war was pressin’, so they made the saltworkers build breastworks. After about three weeks we went back to the saltworks. Then the whole bunch (about twenty of us) returned to Okolona. We put in two crops. Then Mrs. Hodge’s father died, and her husband took charge of us.
“In the spring of ‘66 he came out on the porch one day and told us we were free.”
According to the 1934 Union article, Turner stayed with the widowed Mrs. Hodges in Memphis for two years before she went back to Okolona. Turner, now a free man, decided to take work with a man named Williamson killing hogs. Mrs. Hodges advised against it, a fact that suggests Williamson had a bad reputation.
“Like a gump, I went over to Arkansas. She told me not to, but I went anyway.”
Hog-killing with Williamson proved to be a success. Turner decided to work for him again in the apple orchard, but he must have kept Mrs. Hodges’ warning in mind.
“I was plowing around the trees in the orchard when I struck one twice with a single-tree of the plow.
“He warned me to be more careful, but I told him I couldn’t help doing it unless someone held the single-tree for me. It happened again, and slamming the plow down, I hurried to the ferryboat landing just as the boat was leaving. Williamson rode up and motioned for the boat to come back, but it kept going.”
Turner’s dramatic escape led him back to Mrs. Hodges, who brought him to Junction City in 1868. He worked for Col. Streeter’s driving wagons for his freight business.
“I raised ten children to manhood and womanhood,” Turner said, reflecting in 1934 on his long life. “They’re all married now. I was married 58 years and eight months. My wife died four years ago last Jan. 8.”
Many in Davis County were uncomfortable with the history of slavery and with their county bearing the name of Jefferson Davis. However, efforts to change the name to Coronado County in the 1870s were unsuccessful. In 1889, the Kansas Legislature intervened, passing a bill to rename the county in honor of John W. Geary, who governed Kansas Territory from September 1856 to March 1857 and later served as a colonel in the Union Army.
The legislature’s actions angered many, even the relatively progressive editors of the Daily Union, because the residents of Davis County were not given a vote in the matter. However, the Daily Union encouraged residents to see the bigger picture: “When we think of the more serious aspect of this matter our sensibilities are moved by the motive of the legislature in changing the name from Davis to Geary. It was to efface from the map of Kansas a name that epitomized those unholy doctrines, that caused the devastation of early Kansas homes and orphanized thousands of her children, and replace it with a name that embodied the loyal and heroic courage of the patriotic men who gave freedom and standing to this commonwealth among the states of this union.”
Davis County loyalists, especially the Junction City Tribune, were reluctant to let the matter drop. Yet even they were uncomfortable with Davis’s associations with slavery. They argued, falsely, that the name in fact referred to a local teamster, and Jefferson Davis’s role in the expansion of Fort Riley was a mere coincidence. In the early 1890s, they pushed for a vote to change the name back. They finally got their chance to put the name to the test in 1893, when residents of Geary County, now including voters like Alex Johnson and Jack Turner, voted to keep the county’s new name.
