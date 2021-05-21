Katie Goerl, Executive Director of the Geary County Historical Society will be pursuing other opportunities effective July 30. Katie has been the Executive Director since 2016. The intent of the GCHS Board of Directors is to fill the position as soon as possible with a person who has at least a Bachelor’s degree in history, non-profit management experience, loves history, has the ability to work well with and supervise others as well as leadership, communication and technology skills. The point of contact to apply is Dr. Ferrell Miller at fmiller3@cox.net.
Geary County Historical Society Executive Director Resigns
- Special to the Union
