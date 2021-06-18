The Geary County Historical Society has selected Thomas Kroemer to lead the organization as their new Executive Director. Thomas is currently living in Delafield, Wisconsin and will move to Junction City in early to mid-July.
Thomas has a Bachelor of Arts in History degree from the University of Montana and a Master of Arts in Historical Administration from Eastern Illinois University. He has served as a consultant dealing with educational programming, done extensive research, created exhibits, done collections conservation, historic preservation, artifact reproduction, given school tours, conducted seminars and has served with the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Field Artillery.
Mr. Kroemer will oversee the four historic sites owned by the Museum and all activities, personnel, and volunteers of the organization. After a transition period with the current Geary County Historical Society Executive Director, Katie Goerl, Thomas will assume the full duties as Director on August 1.
