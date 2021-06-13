Juneteenth celebrations throughout history

Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating and celebrating the abolition of slavery in the United States. The Emancipation Proclamation had taken effect in northern states in 1863, but in the South, enslaved people were forced to wait or find another route to freedom until the Confederate States collapsed. Robert E. Lee and the Army of Northern Virginia surrendered at Appomattox on April 9, 1865, and Jefferson Davis was captured by May 10, but in Texas, the abolition of slavery was not announced until June 19.
Similar to Juneteenth, Emancipation Day has been publicly celebrated in our community since the 1870s, if not before. Emancipation Day traces its roots to the uprising of hundreds of thousands of enslaved people in the West Indies, which led to the abolition of slavery by the British Parliament on August 1, 1838. Emancipation Day was thus celebrated August 1.
The first local celebration mentioned in the local newspapers was held August 8, 1874. The Union reported: “The colored folks celebrated the 1st of August as their ‘Emancipation Day.’” There are no other details given, but the celebration was likely similar to the Emancipation Day held in Topeka a year before. On that day, the Union reported: “The Topeka colored people will celebrate emancipation day, August 1, by a grand mass meeting in the city park. Senator Ingalls and others will speak.”
This was the typical format for Emancipation Day — folks gathered in a public park where food, music, and speakers proliferated. Then as now, event organizers attempted to procure high-profile speakers to attract participants and elevate the status of the celebration.
Past Emancipation Day events appear to have been organized by a committee in partnership with the Methodist Episcopal and Baptist churches and held at Bismarck Grove. They involved speakers from the local Black community and from surrounding areas. Some celebrations were held jointly with communities in Abilene, Manhattan, and others.
Celebrations in August 1883 were held at Bismarck Grove. A man who signed his name Africanus wrote a letter to the Tribune giving an account of the local Emancipation Day. He wrote:
“Editor Tribune,
“I desire to say something about our celebration. The first of August was a day to be long remembered in Junction City by the colored citizens. About 2 o’clock PM a crowd of happy people assembled at Bismarck Grove and partook of a richly laid out feast. Swinging, playing and all modes of enjoyment were in order.
“Soon our attention was called by the chairman, Rev. Wm. Webb, who introduced to the audience Rev. Jones, of Manhattan. In his speech many predictions were made, and I am induced to believe that many, if not all of them, will prove to be as said, respecting our happy fortune.
“Mr. John Williams, of the 9th cavalry, U.S. Army, next took his place before the hearers. Mr. Williams is an excellent speaker, and a soldier of much gallantry and fame. He thinks we should now do away with the first of August and celebrate the first of January, as our anniversary of American emancipation. The chairman then called on Mr. John Breakbill of Manhattan. He is a good speaker, and a young, energetic, christian man. What we need is a few more Breakbills among our colored people. After enjoying several hours in the grove, all returned to the city. The program was terminated in the evening by a grand festival at Clough’s hall, where a most joyous time was had. AFRICANUS”
By 1894, Emancipation Day had shifted to September, marking the day Lincoln announced the Emancipation Proclamation on September 22, 1862. That year, the Tribune reported, an organization called the Equality Political League was involved in planning the event. Scheduled speakers included Rev. Mr. Dudley of Salina, Congressman John Davis, who was running for re-election, and James Beck of Wamego. “Efforts are being made to obtain a woman speaker also,” the Tribune promised.
The choice of John Davis proved controversial. Davis, a White man who moved to Geary County in 1872, became editor of the conservative Tribune newspaper and was elected to Congress in 1891 as a Populist. Davis was accused by the Union, the Tribune‘s rival newspaper, of bribing his way onto the program in order to gain Black votes.
The Union‘s version of events went like this: “Mr. Davis imagined he saw a right nice place in which to sow some good seed, and arranged ... for the big end of the emancipation day program Saturday. With this understanding, so it was given out, Mr. Davis gave a neat little sum for expenses of the day. ... on Wednesday night [members of the Black community] passed a resolution showing that it was the sense of the meeting that Mr. Davis’ money be returned to him, with a simple little statement that he would not be given a place on the program. Mr. Davis did not know the temper of the colored people of Junction City if he thought he could run in a calamity harangue for an emancipation address. This is the most severe rebuke ever administered in the county. The stronger element of the colored people are very much incensed that Mr. Davis should attempt such an outrage.”
Before the Union went to press, Davis, rejected by the Black community, arranged a competing political rally at the courthouse. The Union printed an “Act 2” update, reporting in part: “Failing in his attempt to buy a place on the Emancipation program, sending to the committee one-half of the day’s expenses, [Davis] then ... advertised for an out and out political meeting. This is an insult to every colored person in the city. The Emancipation celebration will be held in Bismarck grove, the Pop harangues at the court house.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.