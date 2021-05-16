Geary County Historical Society has two events planned in the coming weeks: an open house at St. Joseph’s Historic Church on Saturday, May 22, and a fundraiser at the Kansas Aviation Expo on Saturday, June 5.
St. Joseph’s Historic Church will be open to the public for the first time in over a year on May 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in eastern Geary County, the native limestone church is a local landmark in the McDowell Creek neighborhood. Stop by between 10 and 1 to explore the building, hear about our work to restore it, learn about the history of the church and cemetery, and enjoy some refreshments.
St. Joseph’s is located at 13497 Lower McDowell Rd, off I-70 exit 307. Drive south along the gravel road for 1.5 miles and look for the church on your left.
The church was active until the 1980s when it was decommissioned. The windows were removed and the roof and floors fell into disrepair. Geary County Historical Society acquired the church in 2008 and replaced the roof in 2012, and new windows installed in 2019 and 2020 have brought natural light and fresh air to the building once again.
The Historical Society will also be in attendance on Saturday, June 5, at the Kansas Aviation Expo at Freeman Field in Junction City.
GCHS will hold a lunch fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a menu of popcorn, sloppy joes, hot dogs, sloppy dogs, brownies and cookies, lemonade, and our famous pickle on a stick. Don’t miss out!
The Kansas Aviation Expo begins at 7 a.m. June 5 and features antique, modern, and experimental aircraft from across the state and country. Walk among the planes and get up close and personal with the aircraft, pilots, and enthusiasts. The Kansas Aviation Expo is committed to bringing aviation education to today’s youth and a number of fun activities are available for kids. This is a unique event that you will not want to miss.
If you have any questions about the open house on May 22 or the Kansas Aviation Expo fundraiser on June 5, please contact the museum at 785-238-1666, or gearyhistory@gmail.com.
