The first leader of the
Cornet Band
George Wendell Kilian was born in New York City in 1854. At age fourteen, he came to Kansas with his parents soon after the Civil War. According to an account published in the Union newspaper at the time of his death in 1899, “The boy had music in his soul. It was only a question of bringing it out. Wild Bill Hickock taught him to play a simple air on the violin”, which began the interest in performing music.
The first Junction City Cornet Band was organized in 1868 and the fourteen-year-old boy was given a secondary horn position, but in three months was the lead cornet player. In 1878, George Kilian started a new band for beginners, which provided music for gatherings and celebrations for the next twenty years.
George married Christina Adelaide Mintus on July 14, 1879 at her parent’s house. The ceremony was no sooner concluded than much to the surprise of the bridal party, the J.C. Cornet Band appeared at the gate and proceeded to show their respect for the newly weds by playing selections of music for them and those in attendance.
In 1886, money problems threatened to end the band’s activities. In an article in the local newspaper, it was stated that “Professor Kilian and Cornet Band have been giving weekly evening concerts in the park all summer free to the public. These concerts are more or less expensive to the band. There has been some money contributed by citizens for the purpose of defraying their incident expenses. The amount received, however. is inadequate and the band is now out of funds. Unless contributions are made at once, there will no more evening concerts.”
Apparently, this challenge was met and Kilian’s Band continued to perform. In 1887, T.W. Dorn wrote an essay titled “Music in Junction City” in which he described the band as one of the finest in the state. “Kilian’s Brass and Reed Band is the euphonious title of one of the finest amateur musical organizations in the state. The band has a complement of twenty uniformed members. We understand that they are about to begin their series of weekly summer evening concerts in the park, which were so popular last season.”
George Kilian died suddenly of pneumonia in 1899. During his short life of only 45 years, he had worked first as a barber and later became a partner in a grocery store with A.D. Schach. He was the father of 10 talented children and was active in church and civic organizations. He gave many hours to various musical organizations in our community including the Cornet Band and the Presbyterian Church Choir and Bell Ringers.
Changes in the location
of some businesses between
1880s and 1980s
Kathy Brown George, former Curator at the Geary County Historical Society Museum and Ralph Murphy collaborated on an article included in the local newspaper about changes made over time in the downtown business district. This is some of what they wrote in 1985.
Although the Select Committee for Architectural Standards recently purposed funding for renovation of downtown store facades, one building on the east side of the 700 block of North Washington has already provided an example of how restored dignity can enhance our downtown appearance. The businesses housed in buildings erected at 719 N. Washington and others have risen like the mythical Phoenix rising from ancient ashes.
Identity of the first merchant to set up shop in the building has not been authenticated, but an ad in The Union newspaper carried an ad for a new Saddle and Harness Shop with Richard Brown as the owner at the corner of Washington and 8th Streets.
Time passed and the location of the shop changed. In 1887 the city directory shows the Harness Shop again located at 719 N. Washington. The business thrived here until the building was destroyed during the B. Rockwell Store fire on September 12, 1888. Eventually this store building was rebuilt with locally manufactured bricks contrasting with native limestone blocks. The 1910-11 city directory listed a Brown Harness Company still at the same address.
In 1917, Sophia Brown had a millinery shop in the building. During WWI there was need to outfit newly commissioned officers in tailor-made uniforms. Woolf Brothers Furnishing Goods Company of Kansas City opened a branch store at 719 N. Washington to provide this service.
In 1983, Jane More, local photographer, opened Studio Prints at 635 W. 6th Street. In 1985 she changed locations to 719 N. Washington Street and conducted business there until 1988.
The Cowen Shoe Store was growing and requiring more store space. The shoe store started at 128 W. 7th Street. All went well at Cowen’s Shoe Store until January 24, 1923, when the store burned. The Junction City Union newspaper reported the following: “The Cowen’s Store sustained considerable damage first from smoke, later from water and fire. Fire finally broke through in the rear of the store and the stock was considerably damaged by water.” However, the building was declared sound when it was determined the street wall was solid. On February 5, 1923, the store again reopened with a big smoke and water damage sale featuring men’s dress shoes from $3.95 to $5.95.
