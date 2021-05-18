Stephen and Anna White’s early days in the territory Part 2
When Stephen B. and Anna Eliza White and their family moved to Junction City in 1859 so he could practice his legal profession, they found a growing town with many houses being built and a lovely community spirit. The Whites first lived in a “shack” at Seventh and Washington Streets where the George Smith Library building stands. Later they lived in a house on Seventh Street while their new house was being built. They moved to that newly built house in September of 1860 and Mrs. White continued to live there most of the rest of her life. Richard Whitney, whose wife was Mrs. White’s sister, built the first frame house in Junction City at the corner where the Central National Bank now stands.
Besides the three girls who came to Kansas from Ohio with the Whites, three little boys joined the family while they lived near Pawnee. They found life different here. The first night in Junction City, the four-year-old daughter sobbed, “I cannot live here; there are no trees to play under.”
Anna White’s story continues with her sharing about those early years. “We had pleasant times in those days. We met often in each other’s homes and had spelling school once a week. We had schools taught by teachers like Miss Lizzie Brigham, who taught the winter of 1859 and 1860. Mrs. McFarland, that tireless little woman who could not and would not be idle, taught a term in the kitchen of the city hotel. Later, Mrs. Mitchell and Mrs. Robert McGratney each taught large classes (of students).”
The Civil War broke out in 1861. Many of the men of the town joined the Army. Mrs. White described the morning when Captain McClure and his little band of recruits gathered before his house to receive the flag made by their wives and mothers. “A bright young girl (Josephine Morgan, later the second wife of George W. Martin, publisher of the local newspaper) stood on a chair and made the presentation speech in an audible voice and charming manner. What a tearful parting it was!” Mrs. White wrote.
The Civil War years were difficult, but the people pulled together. Anna White also stated that “All had the interest and welfare of their neighbors at heart and when sickness or death visited us, we were as one family. Mrs. Robert Henderson lost two twin girls within 36 hours. Captain Henderson was in the Army but could not be located. Mrs. Henderson had the aid and sympathy of the town. The little ones were buried in the same coffin.”
Stephen White died suddenly on June 5, 1872 of a heart ailment at the age of 52. Anna White had to raise the children by herself. She continued to live in Junction City until her death in 1917 at the age of 90. She wrote in 1909, “I am the last survivor of a large family. As I have lived most of my life in Junction City, there, too, I hope to die in the old home so dear to my heart and there I will be buried.”
Stephen and Anna White were buried in St. Mary’s Cemetery. None of their children remained here and there are no known relatives in this area.
Reminiscences of John A. Anderson
Sam Orr wrote some of the following reminiscences beginning in the spring of 1868 while living on his farm on Clark’s Creek. “I was in town one day and met George W. Martin on the street near the corner of the old Streeter and Strickler “Everything Building” and with George was John A. Anderson, then in the prime of life, hale, hearty and rugged, resembling to all outward appearance more the rustling businessman, than, as I soon learned he was the Presbyterian pastor, recently come to town. George introduced him to me as the fighting pastor – owing, I believe, to the fact that a short time previous Jim Brown, the “pugilistic rowdy” had insulted him on the street, and before Brown knew what hurt him was sprawling in the dust, from his head coming in contact with the “fighting parson’s” right arm and fist.
During the school year 1870-1-2, I was associated with Mr. Anderson in the school board of the city. In ’70, May 1st, the board consisted of Anderson, Patterson, Streeter, Collin, Gordon and Orr. Anderson was President, Patterson clerk and Blakely treasurer. They usually met in the Assessor’s Office and during that year everything went along smoothly, except the selecting of a Principal – which after meeting several times and voting some 800 times succeeded in electing Reverend Gage, the Baptist minister.
During these years, Mr. Anderson had been busy erecting his church building and putting Highland Cemetery on solid footing. Mr. Anderson’s best monuments are the work he accomplished, the church he built, the great school he did so much to found. His name must ever be associated with our beautiful Highland Cemetery whose architect he was.
The lots on Ninth and Tenth Streets were purchased with the view of erecting the Ninth Street (school) building. In the selecting of this site the Board (of Education) met with great difficulties, for everyone wanted the school building near their residence. During the fall of 1871, the contract for building the Ninth Street school house was let for $8,480.
John Anderson visited the building (work site) daily, with other members of the Board, it was easily seen they (the contractors) were slighting the work. Superintendent Carr was sent for, and after a thorough examination of the work, then well advanced, he ordered nearly all the masonry torn down and removed, and the same rebuilt according to specifications.
John Anderson’s private life was noted for its purity, being clean in thought and speech, as became a fervent Christian. He was a man of imagination, a genius, had a brain that thought, logic as unerring as light, and these faculties, these aptitudes working together accounts for what he did.”
