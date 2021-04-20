It has been 109 years since the sinking of the Titanic, and stories of the night’s tragic events still rivet Americans today. Nine years ago, for the Titanic’s centennial, former GCHS director Gaylynn Childs shared the story of a survivor who later settled in the Flint Hills. Part 1 follows:
For us at the museum, the opportunity to revisit any historic event through first-hand recollections has always had appeal, so the discovery a few years ago of an account by a Titanic survivor who later lived in our local area gave us the chance to bring that world-shaking event pretty close to home.
It was via an article published in the Manhattan Mercury in 1937 where we first learned that Mrs. Dan Blanchard of that city had survived that “greatest sea disaster.” At the time the article was written, Mrs. Blanchard was 38 years old and was the mother of three children. Her husband, Dan, was a Manhattan native who owned and operated a very successful dry cleaning and tailor shop in Aggieville, the Nu-Way Cleaners, located on the corner of Bluemont and Manhattan Avenue.
As I read the Mercury article, Mrs. Blanchard’s account sounded much like the experiences told by one of the Titanic survivors in the TV documentary, “Titanic – Death of a Dream,” produced by the Arts & Entertainment network in 1994. My curiosity piqued, I obtained a copy of the video and, lo and behold, it was indeed this local lady who was identified as “Ruth Becker Blanchard, Titanic survivor.” According to the information given on the video, this articulate and gracious lady was nearly 90 years old when she was interviewed and she died in 1990 at the age of 91, before the production was completed.
Kansas must have seemed far removed from the exotic locations and exciting events that marked the first years of Ruth Elizabeth Becker’s life. She had been born in Calcutta, India, on Oct. 18, 1899, where her father, Allen Becker, served as a Lutheran missionary. Two younger siblings, a 3-year-old sister and a 2-year-old brother had completed the family by the spring of 1912. Her little brother had serious health problems and doctors finally decreed that if he was to survive he must leave India. So it was determined that Mrs. Becker would take the children and return to America where their father would join them the next year.
Thus, after having spent many weary weeks journeying to England from India with two small children in tow, 12-year-old Ruth and her mother were delighted to find that they could book passage on the Titanic, claimed to be the fastest ship afloat, and reach New York the quickest way possible.
It was Wednesday, April 10, 1912, when the great White Star liner eased its way out of the harbor of Southampton bound for New York on its maiden voyage. Among the 2,208 passengers on board were many of the great and the famous of the world.
Discovering the many amenities the ship afforded was all the entertainment young Ruth needed during the first days at sea, for much of her time was spent in helping her mother with the younger children. At first the passengers flocked to the elegant promenade deck that extended right to the rail, but by Sunday night, April 14, the weather was very cold and those who promenaded did so within the shelter of the covered lower decks.
The little children had been put to bed early that evening and later Ruth and her mother retired feeling snug and warm in their cabin. Sometime after midnight, Ruth was awakened by the peculiarly disturbing silence, which steals so quickly through a ship when the engines have stopped. Mrs. Becker, too, awoke and the two lay in bed for some time wondering why the ship was still. Finally her mother put on a robe over her nightclothes and went to find a cabin steward. He assured Mrs. Becker that nothing was seriously wrong and that there had been only a slight accident and repairs were now being made. This was at nearly 1 a.m. The ship had struck the iceberg at 11:40 p.m.
As nothing alarming was in evidence, Mrs. Becker returned to her stateroom. Soon, however, more sounds could be heard coming from within the ship and very heavy pounding was going on near them. When again she ventured out, Mrs. Becker was met by a steward hurrying through the passageway with his arms loaded with lifejackets. He told her urgently to hurry and go above. When she asked if she would have time to dress the children, he warned her, “Don’t waste a minute!”
Ruth and her mother decided to dress the children and then, spurred by increasing unease, hastily put wraps over their nightclothes and hurried to the elevators. For some reason these were not working, so up the wide stairways for several decks they climbed until they reached the top one. As they climbed, more and more people, in every state of dress, swelled the throng.
Out on the main deck the passengers were packed together; only by pushing and shoving could the new arrivals get through. Here they learned that the ship had struck an iceberg and their position was 1,600 miles east of New York. Lifeboats were being readied and the women and children were to be taken off the ship first. Ruth recalled that one officer in trying to quiet the passengers announced that another ship, (the Olympic, she thinks he said,) was alongside and everyone would be taken aboard it. This proved to be tragically false.
Groups of women were being taken from out of the crowd a boatload at a time. The women were weeping; men were shouting and the officers cursing. For the 12-year-old Ruth it was a scene and a feeling she would never forget.
Suddenly, afraid that the cold would be too great for the little children, she ran back down below deck again to their stateroom and got four of the ships blankets. By the time she returned, the others were moving her mother’s group up to the boat deck by the way of the ships ladder.
Out on the boat deck some of the passengers thought they could see a light in the distance, which, if they did, must have been the Californian. This ship, which was in the vicinity less than 20 miles away, afterwards drew censure for not going to the aid of the sinking Titanic.
As they loaded the lifeboats, one officer took her brother and another took her younger sister and placed them in a loaded craft that was about to be lowered along the side of the ship into the ocean. Mrs. Becker insisted that she must go with her young children and reluctantly she was allowed in. However, the officers absolutely refused to add Ruth to the cargo as the boat was brimful of people. As the boat was let down out of sight, Mrs. Becker called to her daughter to be sure and get into the next boat.
