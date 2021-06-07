Judge Steven Hornbaker of Junction City has retired from his position with the 8th Judicial District after almost 22 years on the bench.
During his time as a judge, he said he saw many criminal felony cases, jury trials, domestic cases and chapter 60 civil cases, among other things.
“I’ve enjoyed it,” he said. “I love the work. I’m sorry to leave. I’d like to stay.”
Hornbaker said he has not always enjoyed some of the cases he has ended up with, but he has enjoyed the opportunity to make a difference.
“I’ve been involved in some pretty interesting — and I must say sad —murder cases and of course sexual assault and child abuse cases — things of that nature that are not pleasant,” Hornbaker said. “Just things we have to do.
Hornbaker’s father was also a lawyer and Hornbaker followed in his footsteps for quite a while. He worked at the family firm in Junction City for a number of years before becoming a judge. He has fond memories of his father and of other lawyers at the firm who mentored Hornbaker. Hornbaker was determined that he would never leave his father’s law firm. Before his father retired from the practice, Hornbaker believed he would spend the rest of his career there.
“I was loyal to my dad and that firm while he was still able to practice and in the firm,” he said.
After his father retired, however, Hornbaker decided to try his hand at being a judge.
Hornbaker took a pay cut in his early 50s to become a judge.
“It was just something I wanted to do,” he said. “I’ve always admired judges. I think that we’ve been very fortunate in Geary County to have great judges here. We still do, by the way.”
His background is in civil litigation, he said. That’s what he did when he practiced law. And so as a judge he would sometimes be called into other counties to try civil cases, where he said he worked on many fascinating cases.
“I was involved in a windmill farm case up in Marion County — it’s in the Eighth (Judicial District), that’s part of my district,” he said. “It was a pretty involved case with a lot of money riding on the line. Like billions of dollars. That keeps you kind of interested. I like to research and I like to keep up on those kind of issues and also on civil law — not just criminal.”
Hornbaker has been on the bench long enough to recall infighting between the state legislature and the Kansas Supreme Court, something Hornbaker said led to people in the judiciary — including local judges and court clerks — not receiving cost of living raises for years. He has seen hundreds of court cases in Geary County in the course of the last two decades.
But despite challenges, he has enjoyed the last 21 and a half years and he has high hopes for the future. There are many new judges with the Geary County District Court, he said. He said he believes the new judges who have come in to take the place of retirees such as himself are doing a good job of filling the shoes of their predecessors.
“We’ve got some new blood up there, different people and different thinking and sometimes change is good,” he said. “It’s going to happen no matter what … All of them are great people. They really are. They’re all doing a great job. And they’re working hard — they’re hard workers.”
Hornbaker said he has loved working with fellow judges and staff at the courthouse.
“I’ve got to say, the judges I was with for the major part of my judgeship — we just were close knit,” he said. “A very close knit group. We had a lot of fun.”
Now that he’s retiring, he plans to provide mediation in civil cases.
But Hornbaker said he’d still miss his work as a judge.
COVID-19 Fight
Hornbaker is retiring because of lingering issues caused by a bad case of COVID-19 he contracted in December 2020. He received his positive test results on Christmas Eve, he said — not exactly an ideal Christmas present. He believes he acquired the virus at the courthouse.
“I know where I got it because I’m a homebody — my wife and I are in our 70s,” he said.
Hornbaker said he and his wife Sue wore their masks religiously and stayed home whenever possible. But he still had to go to the courthouse, though many trials were taking place over Zoom and he believes he caught the virus while at work. Renovations were taking place at the courthouse and some crew members did not wear masks while working, he said. According to Hornbaker, about five of those crew members would later be diagnosed with COVID-19 themselves. He believes he caught the virus during renovations, which he helped to supervise.
Hornbaker said he brought the virus home to his wife who also got sick — but not quite as sick as he was.
Both he and his wife spent about a week at Geary Community Hospital being treated for COVID-19. Hornbaker was so sick when he went to the hospital — which he lives within walking distance of under normal circumstances — he had to be transported to GCH by ambulance. He couldn’t even make it down the stairs to the car to drive to the hospital.
Hornbaker spent the remains of the holiday season in the hospital. He was hospitalized for two and a half weeks, he said. Hornbaker was never placed on a ventilator, but he said the prospect was discussed — that’s how sick he was. When Hornbaker finally returned home, he was on oxygen for about two and a half to three months, he said.
“I don’t want to overstate it but it was very serious,” he said. “If I got off the oxygen — which I tried to do every now and again — and walk about 12 steps I’d just fall over — pass out, basically. So it was bad and I probably have permanent lung damage, but it’s much better. It’s getting better.”
Hornbaker remains under the care of a pulmonologist from the University of Kansas Medical Center where he was hospitalized for a while.
However, he does still have breathing problems, memory problems and vision problems stemming from his battle with the virus.
“I don’t think that people understand that — and it’s sad, it’s horrible that we’ve lost all the people that died in this COVID — but I don’t think that the public understands the fact that the people who are (COVID long-haulers), I don’t think the public understands how serious it can be for people,” he said.
People with long-haul COVID display symptoms of the virus and experience lasting health impacts long after they have ostensibly recovered from their bout with COVID-19.
“It may be 18 months to two years or more — they don’t really know, the doctors don’t have anything to base that on because they don’t know how long it’s going to take (to recover),” Hornbaker said. “These kids that get COVID — and they think they’ve recovered in a week or two — nobody knows what’s going to happen to them. They could have some problems too. I hope not — but you understand what I’m telling you. This COVID is nasty stuff for sure.”
Hornbaker hopes people will choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, he said.
“I believe that if people don’t get vaccinated that we may not achieve the herd immunity,” he said. “I understand that things are getting better but that doesn’t mean that come next fall when the weather changes or whatever prompts it to get worse that we’re not going to have another outbreak. There are also scientists and experts that believe that’s definitely possible. And I’m also very concerned about the rest of the world getting vaccinated.”
To achieve herd immunity, at least 70 percent of people need to be vaccinated. Hornbaker is worried that if people do not vaccinate themselves against the virus, it may mutate and become untreatable.
“I know it’s getting a lot better, but it’s not gone,” he said. “There’s still people getting COVID and there’s still people dying from COVID.”
