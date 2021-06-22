4.5 out of 5 stars
I can’t imagine anyone sitting through the new musical In the Heights without finishing the film lighthearted and happy, even if they started the movie in the worst mood.
Actor and songwriter, Lin-Manuel Miranda who starred in Mary Poppins Returns (2018) and also wrote, composed, produced and starred in the successful musical Hamilton, began writing In the Heights during his sophomore year of college in 1999.
The show hit Broadway on March 9, 2008 and ran until 2011. The movie adaptation recently hit theaters as well as on HBO Max on June 10.
Directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) and choreographed by Christopher Scott, In the Heights is a joyful and polished rendition of the Washington Heights neighborhood, and the people who live there. “The Heights” is a low-income neighborhood located north of Harlem on the Manhattan side of the George Washington Bridge in New York.
Its home to a large number of Dominican and Puerto Rican residents. And as the movie depicts, it’s just as much home, sweet home as it is a neighborhood many dream of leaving.
The musical tells stories about a handful of friends within the tight-knit community.
Usnavi de la Vega (Anthony Ramos) narrates the movie as he tells his story and those of his close friends in the neighborhood to a group of children.
He owns a convenience store where he and his cousin Sonny (Gregory Diaz) work.
He tells the kids how “Abuela” Claudia (Olga Merediz) a Cuban immigrant living in the Heights is a grandmotherly figure to many living in the Heights, especially for himself as she raised him.
Usnavi finds out from Alejandro, a family friend and attorney that his late father’s business in the Dominican Republic is up for sale.
He hopes to one day leave the Heights and travel to the Dominican Republic — a small dream which he calls an el sueñito. The business now gives him a good reason to travel down there.
Meanwhile, a neighborhood friend, Kevin Rosario (Jimmy Smits) who operates a taxi service along with his dispatcher, Benny (Corey Hawkins), is thrilled that his daughter Nina (Leslie Grace) is home from Stanford.
Nina runs into Benny before meeting with her father for lunch. He wants to tell Nina he has feelings for her, but can’t get the words out.
When she joins her dad for lunch, Nina informs him she can’t pay her tuition. Kevin isn’t worried about it, and tells her she shouldn’t worry either. But Nina has something heavier weighing on her shoulders.
She pays a visit to Daniela’s Salon to have her hair done. She tells the ladies at the salon (Carla, Cuca, Daniela, and Vanessa whom Usnavi is in love with) that she dropped out of college. It also turns out the Salon is moving out of the Heights and into the Bronx thanks to a rent increase.
Vanessa, meanwhile, tries to submit an application for a rental apartment in the downtown area. She has an “el sueñito” of her own — becoming a fashion designer.
But when her application is rejected, Vanessa feels like she lost a huge opportunity. Frustrated and feeling defeated, she goes to Unsavi’s bodega for a Coke. While she’s there, Sonny asks Vanessa out for Usnavi, who’s too shy to do it himself. Much to Usnavi’s happiness, she agrees to go dancing with him that night.
Later, just before heading to the community swimming pool with Usnavi, Sonny gets a call that the store sold a winning lottery ticket with a prize of $96,000. News of this quickly spreads around the Heights. Everyone fantasizes about what they would do with that amount of money.
That night, everyone meets at Abuela’s apartment for a special dinner, including Usnavi and Vanessa before their date. Kevin and Nina are there as well, and some difficult truths come out. Nina feels she was racially profiled after her dorm roommate loses a piece of jewelry.
Usnavi and Vanessa go on their date to a salsa club, along with Nina and Benny. Unfortunately, their date is cut short when the power suddenly goes out.
As friends are still gathered at Abuela’s apartment, they and other residents in the neighborhood make a memorable evening out of the dim situation (no pun intended). Sonny starts lighting fireworks out in the middle of the street.
It might sound like a complex storyline that has no direction, as attention bounces from character to character as if a gossip session was turned into a feature film. But that’s not the case. All the stories and songs are intertwined perfectly, coming together at the end.
The choreography and signing is where the movie excels. It’s hard to look away at any point in the movie, especially with all of its intricate and entertaining dancing.
And the scene transitioning is like the ornate icing on a cake. For instance, the melancholy scene in which Nina tells her father she’s not returning to college transitions to Usnavi and Vanessa’s date at the night club in a way that flows impressively smooth. It’s a small yet impressive detail in this movie that’s all about small details.
The songs have so much to take in like small treasures hidden in a picture for the viewer to search for and find. Only time will tell if songs from this musical will be as remembered as those from Leonard Bernstein in West Side Story. They just might.
There’s so much life in this movie from the good, the bad, and the frustrated parts of the characters’ lives. The message is shown clearly. Appreciate what you have in life. The rewards of hard work may not be what you’re looking for or expecting but they’ll serve a good and important purpose nevertheless. That’s all rewards can do. Never allow any of life’s difficulties, or even mundane routines, keep you from moving forward. The residents appreciate what they do have, though for some they hoped their work would lead to better things. Still they find the good in their lives, and appreciate those whom they have to share their lives and experiences with. They find joy and appreciation in those small details of living.
It’s similar to John Lennon’s words from his song Beautiful Boy to mind — “Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.”
In a very moving scene, Abuela reflects on the hardships she’s lived through in Cuba and in New York. In her last song she sings while thinking of Usnavi and all those friends close to her, “What do you do when your dreams come true?”
These messages come out especially when the power goes out in and around the Heights right in the middle of Usnavi and Vanessa’s date. The scene transitions to the residents singing “we are powerless” which likely has a double meaning. Still, they use the darkness as an opportunity to light off fireworks that create light, dance joyfully and are enchanted in the glow of the bright burning colors.
The roles given to actors who aren’t necessarily household names or major celebrities adds realism with less distractions. The attention is more on the story rather than on who’s starring in the movie.
Despite the movies long running time of 143 minutes, which makes the movie a little too self-absorbed, each scene gives the audience something charming to take away. It lives up to its message about “the little details” in our day to day lives. As Abuela tells Usnavi, “little details tell the world we are not invisible.”
Benny and Nina’s fire escape dance sequence is most memorable, reminding me of Fred Astaire’s floor and ceiling dance number in Royal Wedding.
In the Heights is well done with its catchy songs, lively dancing, colorful scenes and atmosphere. The movie says the streets on the Heights are made of music. And the movie cleverly makes that so. There’s no dull moments throughout. There’s so much to see, the movie deserves a second viewing to catch what I missed the first time. It’s a solidly entertaining and uplifting movie for sure.
