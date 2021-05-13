Junction City High School senior Anna Torres was recently accepted into the Air Force Academy.
Torres comes from a long line of military people. Her grandpa served in the Air Force and attended the academy as well and her dad is in the Army.
Torres said her applying to the academy was both a way to serve her country and carry on a family tradition.
She also really wants to fly F-22s — a plane specifically flown by the Air Force.
“Just flying fighters in general,” is her dream job, Torres said.
She has piloted plans before.
“I have some experience through an organization called Civil Air Patrol,” she said. “So I have flown assessments with them on smaller aircraft. So yeah, I’ve had some experiences in the air. “
Torres just enjoys the experience of flight.
“The thrill of it, getting to see the whole landscape and everything,” Torres said. “It’s just — I don’t know — I’ve always been interested in it. Honestly, I used to be really big Star Wars fan. And I think that also kind of sparked my motivation to want to be a pilot as well.”
She reports to the academy June 24.
Torres anticipares a tough four years of school. Her first two weeks will be academically challenging and after that four weeks of physical challenges will begin.
“It’s both physically and mentally draining,” Torres said.
Torres won’t know many other people in her class when she arrives at the academy. She has one friend attending, but that person is from Maryland. No one else from her class at JCHS will be there.
She most looks forward to graduation and being able to fly planes in the Air Force for a living. She must remain in the Air Force for 10 years after gradating from the academy. She doesn’t know for sure what she plans to do after that. Right now, her goal is just to fly in the Air Force.
“The Air Force Academy is supposed to just be as challenging four years,” Torres said. “There are some things to look forward to. I’m looking forward to meeting new cadets who have a shared passion. But yeah, at the same time, I really just want to graduate already and get that over with so I can start the next chapter of my life.”
Torres said she was in disbelief when she realized she’d been accepted into the academy.
“This has been my dream for the last 15 years,” she said. “So seeing that actually come true — it was just I was just — (I was) kind of in shock,” she said.
She checked the application portal often while waiting to hear back from the academy. Torres learned she had been accepted when she checked it randomly while she was in class.
“I turned to my friend. I’m like, ‘I think I just got into the Air Force Academy,’” she said. “So then I ran out and called my mom. And I was like, I got in! It was a pretty exciting moment.”
Torres reached this point by being involved in her school’s extracurricular offerings and by setting small goals for herself that led up to a bigger picture.
“This didn’t just happen overnight,” she said. “This took a lot of years of hard work and I mean, I started actually preparing to go to the Air Force Academy about five years ago. So it’s just been a long process.”
