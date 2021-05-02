Dedrick Galloway, who graduated from Junction City High School in 1989, was recently caught red-handed doing a good deed.
Galloway, who works for UPS, was driving his route in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, when he saw an elderly woman attempting to cross the street.
“I’m doing my normal delivery, I’m leaving this dialysis center and as I’m coming out of the parking lot — it’s like this main, busy intersection right there,” he said. “As I was coming out of the parking lot, I see this young lady at the edge of the road up there with a walker.”
Galloway watched her, hoping she was not about to attempt to cross the busy street.
But she was.
As she put her walker down in the road, a vehicle zoomed by her, he said.
“She picked it back up and got on the curb,” Galloway said. “By then, I was coming up to the curb and I just stopped.”
He called out to her through his open door and asked if she needed to cross the street. She answered thats he did.
So Galloway parked, leapt out of his truck and helped her across the street.
“I made sure she got across there,” he said.
Galloway thought nothing of it. He went back to work delivering packages.
A few hours later, his supervisor sent him a picture snapped on a cellphone by someone who witnessed his good deed.
“He was like, ‘good job my man,’” Galloway said.
Suddenly, Galloway was overwhelmed with texts from people who had seen the pictures of him helping the elderly woman on Facebook. The post was flooded with positive comments from people who knew him — friends and people on his routes — talking about what a kind person he was and how much they liked him. The Facebook post gained traction quickly as thousands of people viewed it.
At no point was Galloway ever concerned he might get in trouble with his boss for pausing in his work to do a good deed.
“The thing of it is, (t’s) nothing that anyone wouldn’t do,” he said. “And UPS — it’s what we do. We take care of our community — that’s what we do out here. And you know, with a little Junction City twist it goes a long way.”
Galloway credits his Junction City upbringing with making him the person he is today and his work with UPS for offering him the chance to show his Blue Jay spirit.
His teachers, neighbors and friends from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s growing up in this community molded him into who he is now. He still has tight connections with teachers he had and people he knew in Junction City growing up, despite the fact that he and so many others left the community in later life.
“We just need to share that bond that we have in Junction with the world,” Galloway said. “There’s no place like Junction. And what cracks me up is people tell me, ‘you’re different.’ You know, and it’s not the skin color, it’s the way I am. You know, the only different thing is, I tell them, I’m from Junction City, Kansas. That’s the only difference. It’s where I’m from.”
He encourages his fellow Junction City people — both those who are still in the community and those who are living elsewhere — to let their own lights shine.
“We can shine anywhere,” he said. “That’s what I want kids back home to understand — you can shine.”
Galloway may have left Kansas, but the Kansas has not left him. Galloway encourages others to do the right thing every time they have the opportunity.
“All my Junction City people — hey, step up,” he said. “Let’s put Junction City back on the map now. And I just hope other Blue Jays catch this vibe and let’s push it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.