Junction City High School Senior Elyse Nguyen will have the opportunity of a lifetime after she graduates this summer.
She has been accepted into Yale.
“I was really surprised first off,” Nguyen said. “It’s one of those schools where no matter how good you are, you just can’t be sure you’ll get in. So when I saw that, I was just super excited, very surprised.”
She immediately ran to her parents and told them what had happened.
“It was definitely a big moment,” Nguyen said.
Nguyen will receive what amounts to a full ride scholarship to the prestigious, Ivy League school — about $83,000 out of the $86,000 cost of attendance.She’ll pay about $3,700 for her first year. It won’t cover textbooks and personal expenses such as food and clothing, but her education will be mostly covered.
“I actually received Yale’s most generous financial aid offer,” Nguyen said. “They’re a very rich school so they definitely want students — the students they choose to get in — they definitely want to make sure finance issues are not a barrier for them.”
According to Nguyen, it’s largely a need-based scholarship offered because she made it through the admissions process.
“Coming from a small town, I had so many opportunities that bigger city kids didn’t,” she said. “That sounds weird because you think bigger city kids, they have more classes, they can take extra curriculars … But what set me apart was that even though there was less here, I could do more to take advantage of it.”
It wasn’t so much that she did more than her peers, but that Nguyen took advantage of the opportunity to do what she had available and didn’t shy away from branching out where she could. Nguyen is a self-starter. She has not had the chance to take an advanced placement calculus class at JCHS, but she is nonetheless studying toward the test.
She has also taken on a number of leadership positions at her school.
Nguyen has been on student council for three years. She was secretary her first year and president for the past two years. She has been involved in the school musical through all four years of high school.
Nguyen knows it will be a challenge going to school so far away. New Have, Connecticut is more than 1,400 miles from Junction City, farther from home than she’s used to being.
“I’m so used to coming home every day and seeing my family, my siblings — going to school and seeing my friends and teachers,” Nguyen said. “I know Junction City very well. It’s not that big. I’m used to the streets, where everything is.”
New Haven isn’t the biggest city — it’s population is about 130,331 — but it’s much larger than Junction City and it will be an adjustment to someone who is used to small town life.
Nguyen knows she will have to adjust to that — and to the academics.
“Obviously the academics are going to be tough — they’re a good school for a reason,” she said. “Classes are going to be rigorous. But that great thing about it Yale is they do so much to help students. They have a residential college system that makes sure you have a community that you are a part of immediately so you don’t feel as alone.”
There are academic resources as well as social ones, Nguyen said, and she plans to take advantage of them.
“There’s definitely a lot that I’m worried about, but at the same time I know the resources are there,” she said. “I just have to take advantage of it.”
Nguyen looks forward to some of these changes. While moving to a larger city will be an adjustment, she said she enjoys bigger communities. Nguyen was born in Los Angeles and goes back there periodically, she said. She believes she’ll enjoy New Haven once she adjust.
“I think I’m just really excited for that college experience,” Nguyen said. “Getting to meet a bunch of new people, starting to be on my own.”
There are so many activities to do at Yale — programs and intramural sports among other things — which she plans to take part in.
“There’s so many opportunities there,” Nguyen said.
Nguyen wants to be a doctor. She plans to study biomedical engineering at Yale. She believes it will offer her an edge when she applies for medical school. If medical school does not pan out, she could go into research of find something more engineering-focused.
“I know (on) the med route, a lot of people change their minds,” she said.
Nguyen hopes her fellow students understand that what she has attained here is also attainable for them.
“You shouldn’t think that just because you’re coming from small-town Kansas or you’re low income that it’s going to set you back,” she said. “It actually helps you because it gives you a unique perspective. A lot of students from this area aren’t applying to schools like Yale. I know my interviewer —he said he’s been interviewing for 20 years and he said I’m the first person he’s interviewed from Junction City High School. So coming from Junction City has its advantages and I think if you work hard, if you stay focused on your goal … and just focus more on what you’re passionate about than trying to build that perfect application it’s going to help you.”
While Nguyen has always wanted to attend a prestigious university such as Yale, she said she focused more on her passions than on building up a perfect resumé and she believes that has helped.
What has also helped was support from her community.
“Everyone has helped me along the way to get to this point,” Nguyen said. “And I know when I’m done with whatever I’m doing — whether that be becoming a doctor or getting a job in engineering — I definitely would like to come back at some point and use what I got to help other students … I would just love to come back and contribute.”
