Junction City Police Department officers — including Junction City Police Chief John Lamb and Mayor Jeff Underhill — were out and about near the 12th Street Community Center knocking on doors Tuesday afternoon, not to question residents about a crime or find a suspect, but to start a conversation with residents.
The event was part of the JCPD’s monthly Chief’s Walk, a program by the Chief’s Advisory Council.
Each month, participating officers will visit a different neighborhood in Junction City to talk to the people who live there and hear their concerns.
Sgt. Eliel Borges was among the officers who took part, going door to door to greet residents.
“It’s a good way to build our relationship with the community in each different section,” he said. “We have it planned where we’re going to walk once a month in four different sections of town.
In each of these sections of the community, Lamb and his officers plan to have community meetings where people can ask questions, voice concerns and otherwise communicate with the police department. The walks are in part meant to spread the word about these meetings.
“We’re trying to listen to see them to see any concerns, any problems they’re having,” Borges said.
Borges said he hoped the walks would boost interest in the upcoming meetings, “get the word out,” inspire people to walk with them and boost optics for a positive police presence in Junction City’s neighborhoods.
Lamb said he hoped for feedback from the community.
“If people have issues or complaints, it’s a great opportunity to share them with us,” Lamb said. “We note their names and their address and their telephone number, so if it’s something that we can address, we like to be able to reach back out to them, usually in about a month. It gives us some time to address the problem.”
Problems could include routine speeding in their community, drug problems and similar concerns, he said.
“The spectrum is large of what the problem may be and some of the complaints aren’t even police-related,” Lamb said, citing an example of damaged street lights in need of repair which the city’s public works department would tackle.
The walkers want to hear it all, he said.
When the walks are scheduled to take place, the JCPD will let the public know — usually via the department’s social media — telling the community which neighborhood officers plan to be in.
Tuesday’s event was the second Chief’s Walk. The first walk took place in the vicinity of Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. Lamb said he believed the first walk went well. About 25 people were home when the officers stopped by that first time around, he said, and were able to have a positive conversation with participating police.
COMMUNITY MEETING DATES
Planned community meetings will take place in four different locations around Junction City, hosted by the JCPD. The northwest section of the community’s meetings will take place at 7 p.m. April 11, July 19 and Oct. 11 of this year and Jan. 24, 2022 at the 12th Street Community Center which is located at 1002 W. 12th St.
The southwest section of the community’s meetings will take place at Highland Baptist Church at 1407 St. Mary’s Rd. at 7 p.m. April 26, Aug. 2 and Oct. 25 of this year and Feb. 7, 2022.
The northeast section of the community’s meetings will take place at the Municipal Court building at 701 N. Jefferson St. at 7 p.m. April 5, July 12 and Oct. 4 of this year and Jan. 10, 2022.
The southeast section of the community’s meetings will take place at the Junction City Church of the Nazarene at 1025 S. Washington St. at 7 p.m. April 19, July 26 and Oct. 18 of this year and Jan. 31, 2022.
