In those days Jesus came from Nazareth of Galilee and was baptized by John in the Jordan. And just as he was coming up out of the water, he saw the heavens torn apart and the Spirit descending like a dove on him. And a voice came from heaven, “You are my Son, the Beloved; with you I am well pleased.”
And the Spirit immediately drove him out into the wilderness. He was in the wilderness forty days, tempted by Satan; and he was with the wild beasts; and the angels waited on him.
Now after John was arrested, Jesus came to Galilee, proclaiming the good news of God, and saying, “The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God has come near; repent, and believe in the good news.”
Mark 1:9-15
During the 40 days of Lent, Christians believe they are to focus their attention on denying the temptations of their lives. These temptations are those secret and not so secret desires that divert our attention from God and make us feel terrible about ourselves. Temptations can be a myriad of things, such as alcohol, food, a drive for money and success, material goods, etc.
For centuries, the church has debated why Jesus needed to be tempted, or even baptized for that matter. Jesus was the son of God, after all, and without sin.
The story of Jesus’ baptism and temptation from the Gospel of Mark offers interesting insights. Could it be that Jesus was baptized and tempted because he was fully human, as well as fully divine and lived as one of us, experiencing humanity as we do?
Following his baptism in the Jordan, God acknowledges Jesus as his son through the arrival of Holy Spirit and Jesus’ public ministry is initiated. Mark tells us the Spirit then drove Jesus “immediately” into the wilderness, where he is tempted by Satan for 40 days. It is important to note that the Spirit does not tempt Jesus, Satan does. Likewise, God does not cause pain and hardship in our lives. We are his beloved children.
Furthermore, in the wilderness Jesus is cared for by the angels and is with the wild beasts, yet unharmed. Another way to read this is that God and his creation are with Jesus during his temptations.
When we reflect on our own temptations, we must remember that God is not tempting us; he is not testing us. The opposite is true – God is with us during our times of trial. His creation surrounds us with the promise of life and renewal.
When I suffered the loss of a pregnancy a number of years ago, my parish priest gently told me that someday the experience would help me counsel others going through a similar crisis. My grief was too keen at that moment to understand his prescient advice, but all these years later it has born out. Because I went through something difficult and sad, I can journey with someone in the same situation. It is this empathy and knowledge that the wilderness may have provided our Lord.
God is never absent from our lives, no matter what we are experiencing. It is often in the darkest periods that we draw closest to God. And it is after a period of feeling absent from the divine that we realize we have grown, and our faith has deepened.
When we are at a low point, it is easy to question where God is; to mourn his absence. An alternative approach is to acknowledge God’s presence, despite our not being able to recognize it, and to ask him how we can work with him to grow through our problems. We can reflect upon Jesus’ own experience in the wilderness and afterwards when he announces the kingdom of God is near, repent and believe.
The 40 days of Lent provide an opportunity to focus on what tempts us and prayerfully seek how God is at work through our struggles. How can our inordinate desires help us grow as Christians? Lent is a time when we journey through our own wilderness alongside God, repenting and believing that our journey takes us to the cross and most importantly to the empty tomb.
