Jennifer Kohlmann had been in pain off and on for months before her ovarian cancer diagnosis.
She had chosen to just try to work through it because she didn’t have time to worry about much anything else. She had recently opened her own business and she has a family — three children and two grandchildren she wanted to spend time with.
“I think everybody says this — ‘I don’t have time, I don’t have time to go to the doctor, I have to do this and have to do this and my kids and my work,’” Kohlmann said. “That’s what it was for about three or four months.”
She eventually chose to seek medical attention when the pain became unbearable.
“Finally it got to the point where it was so intense and excruciating — even just waking me up at night,” she said.
Her daughter and her coworkers all urged Kohlmann to go to the doctor and so she did.
Kohlmann received her diagnosis in relatively short order. The doctor sent her for the CT scan which located the cancer.
She doesn’t know what stage her cancer has reached yet, but that it at least stage three. A spot on her lungs which has not yet been identified indicates the cancer may have reached stage four.
Kohlmann said she is still in shock from the May 18 diagnosis.
As the reality of her diagnosis settled in, she has prepared to fight.
“We’re going to do this, we’re going to fight,” Kohlmann said. “I’m not sure of the road ahead, but I’m going to fight like heck.”
Kohlmann said she believes her faith and community support will help her pull through.
“I love life,” she said. “My faith is strong and I’m leaning on that and the support of family and friends to really get me through this.”
Kohlmann said what she needs most right now is probably “a miracle.”
“I know God’s got this,” she said. “He’s going to get me through it. I don’t know if it’s ok to say this or not — I’m absolutely not afraid to die but I’m not ready yet. I still have one child at home and I want to see her grow up to be an adult. I have two adult children, I have two grandbabies that I adore and get to see every day and I’m not ready for any of that to end. I love my job, I love my work with children. I own a preschool and it’s everything to me and so I’m just not ready.”
Kohlmann said she will miss being able to be hands-on at work as chemotherapy begins. She is usually extremely energetic, running around with the children.
“I’ve already noticed I’m sitting more,” she said. “I’m in my chair and they come up and they’re careful. Those kinds of things are the day-to-day challenges. Once we hit chemo — that’s nothing I’ve ever experienced before. I think about, ‘ok, well, what is that going to look like? How is that going to affect the people around me? Of course, the hair’s going to go. How are my littles going to react to that?’ Those kinds of things are the things that I’m thinking about now. I don’t know how much I’ll be able to do, if anything. It makes me sad, because I want to do all the things and I just can’t right now.”
As a matter of course, Kohlmann said she is a positive person, but since her diagnosis there have been mornings where she wakes up angry or sad, having to deal with things she never in a million years believed would ever happen to her.
Prayers and support — which she has received tons of — are always appreciated, Kohlmann said.
“It’s wonderful and it’s so uplifting and you definitely know that you’re not alone,” she said. “That is what keeps me going and pulls me through. My faith and support from family and friends.”
Kohlmann said the community’s support has been overwhelming. Friends and family have reached out from all over, people have shared her story on social media and people — including those who have beaten ovarian cancer themselves — have offered both tangible help such as meals and words of kindness.
“I just have been very humbled by the outpouring of support … It’s a beautiful thing to know that so many people are praying for me,” she said. “I’m absolutely thankful for that.”
A fundraiser is coming up for Kohlmann in June. Every Tuesday in June, $5 from every automatic car wash purchased at Splash and Dash in Junction City will go toward a fund to help Kohlmann pay for her medical bills.
Her doctors at KU Med have also been extremely helpful, she said.
The next few months will be filled with planning with those doctors, after which there will likely be chemotherapy and a major surgery to remove the primary mass.
“I’m just going to hang on tight and fight,” she said. “I’m hoping that I can still do some things and make some memories this summer. Like I said, my kids and family, my husband are everything to me, so I hope I’m not just sick all the time, but I don’t know that.”
COVID-19 will make the experience harder for her. Usually chemo patients can have their families with them for the roughly eight-hour treatment process. This will not be the case for Kohlmann. She’ll have to endure the treatments without her family in the room.
Kohlmann is not without help, however — as evidenced by the support the Junction City community has shown for her.
“You don’t realize that you touch so many people’s lives until something like this happens and everyone reaches out,” she said.
She has been able to research her illness online and receive advice from others who have had similar experiences to hers.
In the past, ovarian cancer has been stigmatized, but Kohlmann said she has not experienced this personally.
While she has a long road ahead of her, she is ready to fight.
Kohlmann’s regret is that said she didn’t seek out medical treatment for her pain sooner. She urges others to take the time to see a doctor if they believe something’s wrong.
“Don’t wait and don’t give up,” she said. “That’s one of the things that I have since I found out — I’ve just said in my mind — I’m not going to give up. I’m going to fight. I’m going to do whatever it takes and get through this.”
