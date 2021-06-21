Abilene — The next monthly Lunch & Learn program will be Thursday, June 24 at noon central time.
Our guest this month is Jeffrey Urbin, Roosevelt Presidential Library Education Specialist, discussing “Roosevelt and the Four Freedoms.” In January 1941, advancing Nazi armies spread hate, fear, death, and destruction across most of Europe and showed no signs of stopping there. In America, before a joint session of Congress, President Franklin Roosevelt offered the weary world a far more optimistic view for the future based upon four fundamental freedoms — freedom of speech and expression, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear. These ‘Four Freedoms’ became the guiding framework that won the war and the foundation for the peace that followed.
Jeffrey Urbin is the Education Specialist and Director of the Pare Lorentz Film Center at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum in Hyde Park, New York where he is responsible for developing all of the Library’s education offerings ranging from second grade to college and adult learning programs. Urbin joined the National Archives and Records Administration at the Roosevelt Presidential Library in 2001.
Join us online!
Google Meet URL: https://meet.google.com/ktj-gcpq-yqx
Phone: 617-675-4444 - (PIN: 231 694 811 6814#)
[Please join 10 minutes early.]
The 2021 Lunch & Learn series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation with generous support from the Jeffcoat Foundation.
About the Eisenhower Presidential Library
The Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum is one of 15 Presidential Libraries operated by the National Archives and Records Administration. Presidential Libraries promote understanding of the presidency and the American experience. They preserve and provide access to historical materials, support research, and create interactive programs and exhibits that educate and inspire. Public programs and exhibits at the Eisenhower Presidential Library are made possible in part through the generous support of the Eisenhower Foundation. To learn more, visit eisenhowerlibrary.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.