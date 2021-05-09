Each of us has experienced someone we view as an enemy or someone we just cannot stand. I believe politics over the past 4 years has created many of these types of relationships. They also occur in our families and in our workplaces and even in our churches.
Jesus tells us to love our enemies. How do we love people we dislike or who dislike us? How do we love people who are violent? How do we love people who do not believe in respecting the dignity of every human being? How do we love people who have hurt us deeply and offer no remorse? How do we love people who frighten us?
In the First letter of John, the author instructs us:
“Beloved, let us love one another, because love is from God; everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. Whoever does not love does not know God, for God is love.”
And the writer goes on:
Those who say, “I love God,” and hate their brothers or sisters, are liars; for those who do not love a brother or sister whom they have seen, cannot love God whom they have not seen. The commandment we have from him is this: those who love God must love their brothers and sisters also.
In other words, we are to love friend and foe alike. But this love is nearly impossible to muster, isn’t it???
The word Jesus used when he referred to loving our enemies is not the same word he used when explaining love in other contexts. In Greek, the language of the Gospels, there are three words that are translated for love:
• Philios – which is fraternal or friendly love.
• Eros – which is romantic love.
• And Agape – which is benevolence or goodwill. Agape love desires the best for another no matter who the person is.
Jesus intends for us to agape our enemies, to wish the best for them rather than wishing them harm. Agape love turns the other cheek and eschews “an eye for an eye” mentality.
How do we agape? It can start with prayer – praying for our enemies. Prayer lowers our defenses and helps us see others in a new light and actual hear what our enemies are saying and why.
Wouldn’t it be a relief to pray for those we dislike and find the knots in our gut disappear?
Recently, I had the great joy to perform the wedding of my son and his fiancée. Another family member read the beloved passage from 1 Corinthians, where St. Paul discusses love. So often, when we hear the reading we think of romantic love, especially since it is read at so many marriage services – but what if we listen to Paul’s words in the context of our enemies, as in agape love?
• Love is patient;
• love is kind;
• love is not envious or boastful or arrogant or rude.
• It does not insist on its own way;
• it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice in wrongdoing,
• but rejoices in the truth.
• It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.
Now let us think the Gospel of John, where Jesus explains that God is the vinegrower, Jesus is the vine, and we are the branches. When we tap into the life-giving vine, into Jesus’ love, we abide in him and we bear fruit. Like the writer of First John says, if we hate our brothers and sisters, we separate ourselves from the vine and we can do nothing. We are thrown away to wither, not on Jesus’ accord but by our own lack of love.
The parable of the vine and branches is remarkably applicable both in a micro and macro way. In our individual lives, if we can show agape toward those we dislike, we empty ourselves of the blackness of hate and anger. And we bear good fruit.
When we look at the entirety of God’s creation, if we as political parties, or communities or nations release our antipathy toward other groups, everyone will have the opportunity to bear good fruit and creation will thrive.
I am reminded of the words from the great Burt Bacharach song,
What the world needs now is love, sweet love
It’s the only thing that there’s just too little of
What the world needs now is love, sweet love
No not just for some but for everyone
Nothing is truer. And nothing is more within our grasp. We can make it happen! We just have to love. That is it. Just love.
