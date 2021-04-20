MANHATTAN — Jazz and modern dance choreography will be showcased at the Spring Dance 2021 Concert, a live, in-person event at 6:30 p.m. April 30 and May 1 in Kansas State University’s West Memorial Stadium.
Presented by K-State Dance, the concert will feature choreography developed by K-State Dance faculty Kate Digby, Stephen Loch and Julie L. Pentz. Tickets are available online at https://ksu.universitytickets.com/w/?cid=202.
The following K-State students will perform in Spring Dance Concert 2021:
Savannah Parks, sophomore in animal sciences and industry, Auburn; Kathryn Rockers, junior in elementary education, Augusta; Neoshia Shockley, senior in fine arts, Eureka.
From Greater Kansas City: Abby Welch, senior in English, Olathe; Danielle Mitchell, junior in elementary education, Jacob Thomas, senior in applied music, musician, and Abigail Whitney, freshman in English, all from Overland Park; and Briana Wranosky, sophomore in marketing, Shawnee.
Brayden Smith, junior in music education, Independence, musician; Lauren McDermeit, sophomore in business administration, Iola; Grace Harms, senior in social work, Manhattan; Zoe Abner, senior in fine arts, Riley; Hanna Leiker, senior in management information systems, Salina; Cassie Meyer, sophomore in dietetics, Tampa; Eliza Taverner, senior in management, Udall; and Hope Wedel, junior in fish, wildlife, conservation and environmental biology, Valley Center.
From out of state: Alexandra Burnham, senior in apparel and textiles, Rocklin, California; Alicia Bohren, freshman in animal sciences and industry, Longmont, Colorado; Sarah Mullin, senior in human development and family science, Boston, Massachusetts; Masie Dulitz, junior in applied music, Kearney, Nebraska; Mariah Uden, sophomore in social work, Kenesaw, Nebraska; and Kelby Meisinger, junior in elementary education, Louisville, Nebraska.
