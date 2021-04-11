Growing up, Junction City High School agriculture educator and Kansas Teacher of the Year nominee Laura Miller was surrounded by educators.
She came from a family of teachers and nurses and, as a child growing up in a small town, she was heavily involved in 4-H and FFA.
“I had great experiences in those,” Miller said. “The older I got, the more the whole idea of ag education was tossed around.”
At first, she wasn’t so sure. Miller did enjoy working with younger children and sharing her knowledge of agriculture with them, but when she went to college initially she didn’t go the education route. Instead, Miller wanted to become a veterinarian.
Soon though, she figured out that was not for her. After speaking to one of her advisors at Kansas State University, Miller changed her course of study.
“In the back of my mind, ag ed was always an option,” Miller said.
She started off on the path she has been on for the past 14 years — agriculture education.
“It’s important to me because my goal as a teacher is to help shape kids — students, when they come in — to be a better version of themselves,” Miller said. “How can you improve every day? How can you expand your horizons? And that’s why I love teaching ag ed — agriculture education — and that’s why I love teaching in large schools.”
She enjoys the diversity of her subject and of her students. Millers knows most of her students won’t grow up to be farmers and ranchers, but all of them are consumers — most people eat, wear clothes and take some kind of medicine — and she wants them to understand where all of those products come from.
“You are a consumer — that makes you part of agriculture,” she said. “You support those that grow or make the products we enjoy. And so it’s important to me that students understand where does this come from and how is it made and how does it end up in my fridge or how does it end up in my home. So really that whole idea of farm to fork. And so there’s just so much information available.”
As a teacher, Miller considers it her duty to sift through that information and help students find accurate information and reliable resources.
“When you realize that (ag) plays a bigger role in your life, I think it makes you curious about what else does it do — how else can I play a role?” she said. “It’s kind of looking at that relationship between consumer and the industry. So I think it helps people just kind of realize their role in supporting the industry and also playing a part in the industry.”
Such lessons can help students better appreciate the products they use every day, Miller believes.
“I’ve really enjoyed teaching,” Miller said. “I’ve really enjoyed teaching in Junction City. You have your good days and your bad days. The challenge that I see is getting kids to take my class and then thinking beyond ‘oh, this is just a science class or a science credit.’”
While she understands that not all of her students will go into the agricultural field professionally, she does want them to take it seriously as a job prospect and understand they can.
Another challenge is getting students to think beyond the stereotypes of agriculture and understand it’s not just “cows, plows and sows.”
“The kids that come into my classroom — for whatever reason they’re there — I like it,” Miller said. “I like a challenge. I enjoy seeing those ‘light bulb’ moments. I like seeing when kids can connect with their science, their math, their social studies too. It’s great, I love it.”
These are her favorite things about being an educator at JCHS.
“I love working with people,” Miller said. “I love sharing my content, my subject matter. I believe that everyone plays a role in our agricultural industry and being able to share that and guide students to that conclusion has really been exciting. I like watching kids succeed in the classroom. I like watching my students put the pieces together. I like communicating with my peers in the building. The best part about being an educator is the students and some days — some years — you get a good bunch. Some years you get a harder bunch … Every class is different and every year is different.”
Miller also loves when students keep coming back after their first class with her. They’ll take one class, then another and another until they’ve found themselves having completed her program in the agriculture pathway and they’re seriously considering going into agriculture as a career.
Teaching is not an easy job, but it is a rewarding one and she has come a long way in it.
“The older you get, you evolve in where you are and what you do,” she said. “I also never want to get stagnant. I’ve always told myself if I wake up and it’s just not there, then I’m done teaching because that’s not fair to my students, that’s not fair to the school district, that’s not fair to me. And so far I keep saying, ‘well, today’s another day.’”
COVID-19 has taken its toll on everyone’s morale, including hers. Miller, along with so many others in education, has had to learn to teach her subject remotely.
“To be honest, I didn’t have a problem teaching remotely,” she said. “It hard was was just staring at the blank screen. But really, going digital was not something I was uncomfortable with because my classroom was kind of that blend of digital and traditional anyway.”
When schools closed last year, Miller said she was already prepared with a lot of the things she needed already up and going.
“You find a schedule and you work with it,” she said. “You’ve got to be patient and communicate and communicate often.”
In some ways the remote format allowed students to be more open and expressive, she said.
One of the biggest challenges of remote learning came from her children. She has three very young children — triplets — at home and they were in the home with a nanny while Miller was working. The children are young enough that they did not always understand why mom was home but couldn’t play with them all the time.
“Trying to balance that was tough,” Miller said. “I had to play two roles at the same time. I had to be teacher and I had to play mom. And so trying to get that balance was rough.”
Miller said she was anxious to see not just how this year impacts not just USD 475 but the state and the country as a whole.
“We’ve seen a lot of good teachers retire early,” she said. “We’ve seen teachers stop. They don’t come back and I get it. You know, I get it. It’s hard. It’s tough. But in the end, it’s really a choice and I keep going.”
Miller said she enjoyed what the district did in the fall semester, allowing both remote and brick and mortar attendance. It was preferable to the hybrid format used by some other districts, she said.
Miller is proud to have been nominated to represent Unified School District 475 in the Kansas Teacher of the Year competition.
“There are a lot of amazing teachers at Junction City High School,” she said. “I hope our community realizes that. And they work really hard.”
Miller considers herself fortunate to have been able to work with her colleagues.
“I’ve been doing this a while and I know that there are amazing teachers in our district who are deserving of this honor — of the title and the nomination,” she said. “But I’m just really grateful that the district chose me to represent them and I hope I serve well.”
Miller was nominated by one of her fellow educators and believes the person who chose her saw something in the way she works with students and handles her classroom that Miller herself hadn’t realized was exemplary.
Miller will not be moving on in the KTOY contest, but she’s pleased to have been selected to represent USD 475 nonetheless.
“It’s hard to talk about yourself like that,” she said. “But for whatever reason, I appreciate it and I’m grateful for that because it allows me an opportunity to represent Junction City on a larger scale. So being a nominee, I get to travel to other schools and really dive into more professional development and teaching strategies.”
Miller said she looks forward to these opportunities for professional development and to the chance to share what she has learned with her fellow educators and students.
“If I’m improving, then that means everyone else can improve too,” she said. “I don’t want to be the only one with the information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.