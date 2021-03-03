K-State News and Communications Services
MANHATTAN — Blues and roots legend Taj Mahal and special guests will perform three livestream shows — Saturday, March 13, 20 and 27 — as part of the McCain Connected Series at Kansas State University. The live shows, all featuring Mahal’s favorite emerging artists, are from the UC Theatre in Berkeley, California.
A portion of every ticket sold will benefit McCain Auditorium. Individual, group and series tickets are on sale now at this link or on the McCain Auditorium website, mccain.k-state.edu. Tickets grant viewers 48-hour access to the stream in case they can’t join the performance live.
The lineup for each show:
• 8 p.m. CST March 13 — Mahal and a full electric set with the Phantom Blues Band and special guest Jon Cleary.
• 8 p.m. CDT March 20 — The Roots Rising Showcase, hosted by Mahal and featuring Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley; Amthyst Kiah; Annie Mack; Leyla McCalla; Piedmont Bluz Acoustic Duo; Ranky Tanky; Allison Russell; and Jontavious Willis.
• 8 p.m. CDT March 27 — An all-star multigenerational duo collaboration with Mahal and Fantastic Negrito.
Tickets are $18 for one entry to one livestream concert; $25 for one household entry to one livestream concert; $65 for one entry to all three livestream concerts; and $80 for one household entry to all three livestream concerts.
For more information on the shows or purchase tickets, visit mccain.k-state.edu.
