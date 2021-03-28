Never take lightly opportunities to spend quality time with family, friends and loved ones. Every chance you get to be with family, or to extend love and have fellowship with those closest to you, do it; don’t take those times for granted. I’m sure all of us have family, friends and loved-ones who are no longer here with us today, that we wished we had spent more quality time with, whether that be work less, stress less, laugh more, or whatever the case; so, it’s important to enjoy those you have now. Don’t get so stressed out about life and every little thing that happens. It’s time to live life, and live it to the fullest. It’s time for you and me to enjoy the life that God has given us, and to make the best of it while we are here in the earth.
Don’t just live, but live right, and do the right things. Make the best of life while you are here in the earth. Live godly, love people, and stop being upset all the time. Life is precious, and you can be set free from hurts and offenses. The key is to forgive! Go ahead and forgive people. Go ahead and let it go. Wine gets better with time, as it ages. Similarly, as time passes, you and I become better – more seasoned. The more seasoned we are, the less bothered we become; we no longer allow everything to get to us as it used to.
What better time than the present to begin living and enjoying life. Start today. Start now. Be free. It will be worth it!
