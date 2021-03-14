We must build up our Spirit man. God is limited only by how we believe and what we allow, and He is always doing an inside job on us. Man may look at the outward appearance, but God always looks at the heart. (1 Samuel 16:7) If the inside is right, all else will be right. Right living is the result of right believing. How you talk, how you walk, how you react, and how you live are all based on how you believe. That is why I can’t stress enough the importance of you renewing your mind and having a spiritual mindset. Having the mind of Christ will help you to look beyond how things look or feel in the natural. The promises of God are sure. According to the Scriptures, He does what He says He will do, and what He speaks, He makes good. (Numbers 23:19)
Renew your mind by getting in the Word of God and changing your mindset to a Kingdom mindset. Once you find out what belongs to you as a child of the most high God, you will be an effective force against your enemy. If you have received Jesus as your personal Lord and Savior, you are an heir to the promises recorded in the scriptures. Heirs inherit things. As with children who believe whatever you as a parent say to them even before they see it, so should it be with us and our heavenly Father. We must believe it will come to pass, no matter how long it takes. Is there anything too hard for God?
When God speaks, receive it in the spirit. Yes, your faith will be tried, but keep trusting Him anyway, because the trying of your faith works patience and hope. James 1:2-4 reads, “My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing.” Our job is to believe what He says. When you believe something, you stop struggling with it. When it’s hard to pray, hard to come out to church, hard to read your Bible, etc., your flesh is ruling. Your spirit man is ruling when the opposite happens; you love to pray, you love to study the Word of God, and it’s easy to love and forgive others.
When your Spirit man is ruling, you have power over your enemy because you have the entire Kingdom of God backing you. The Kingdom of God is not in word, but in power (1 Corinthians 4:20). The struggle lies in our minds; the stronghold is our though-life, but Satan can’t touch our spirits – that’s where we have power over him. Everything starts with a thought, and thoughts can sometime become strongholds in your life. God is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all we could ever ask or think, but it is going to be according to the power that works in us. (Ephesians 3:20) “Put off concerning your former conduct, the old man which grows corrupt according to the deceitful lusts, and be renewed in the spirit of your mind, and that you put on the new man which was created according to God, in true righteousness and holiness.” (Ephesians 2: 22-24) Stop trying to please God through works.
What pleases God is your faith in Him. Living in faith is living in the Spirit realm. You live in the Spirit realm by building up your Spirit man. Religion puts us in bondage to believe we have to perform, but we are under the dispensation of Grace. We don’t have to live and believe based on our experiences or what we have been taught or based on the environment around us. Recommit your life to God and make a choice today to build up your Spirit man. Once you learn to walk in the Spirit, you can become one of the greatest threats on earth against the kingdom of darkness, as should be every child of God.
Bishop CLARENCE R. WILLIAMS Jr. is the senior pastor at Living Word International Ministries in Junction City.
