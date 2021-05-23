Fashion designer Shabeba McDonald of Junction City was a featured designer at Heartland International Fashion Week May 13.
McDonald, who has been designing since she was 14 and she made a friend’s prom dress, said her designs for this show were inspired by her own Native American heritage. McDonald, who has Native American heritage on both sides of her family, said she was honored to be able to showcase her heritage in this manner.
She said her family inspires much of her design work.
“My kids are my motivation” McDonald said.
She has a 19-year-old, a 9-year-old and a 6-year-old, all of whom enjoy their mother’s work in the design world.
“So they pretty much inspire me,” McDonald said. “They give me the inspiration.”
Her six-year-old son walked down the runway with her after the most recent show and, to her great joy, embraced the experience.
“I kind of pull from my culture — my mother’s culture,” she said. “Some culture of my dad’s because it’s mainly Native American, Mexican American. So I get the inspiration from other designers as well, that are known designers. But my main motivation, I would say are my kids.”
Her family’s culture is very important to McDonald, especially the intricate, handmade clothing.
“The background on my mom’s side is Chickasaw Nation and I believe Choctaw on my grandfather’s side,” she said. “I would say that just kind of seeing how the vibrant colors, and how everything was done by hand as far as beading, and just the details of each garment that they wore for powwows — it has always interested me.”
McDonald said she wanted to present a modern take on those garments, including the jingle dress which she said is commonly used during powwows.
“It was my modern take on what the jingle dress would look like,” she said. “Just modernized it a little bit. It was a lot of fun, like being able to recapture it, and to see it all come to life. I mean, I didn’t think I could accomplish it. So I’m just happy with how it all came together.”
The show itself was an exhausting but exhilarating experience for McDonald. The show began at 7 p.m., but she had to be there between noon and 2 p.m. the day of the event. Hours of preparation led up to a show lasting about eight minutes, McDonald said.
But it was worth it for her.
“I think it’s the best eight minutes of my life, because my adrenaline is just like sky high,” McDonald said.
It was a great feeling to see her designs worn by actual people walking down a runway as opposed to just hanging on a mannequin.
Clothing and jewelry designers came from all over the world to take part in the show.
“Being able to see other designers that are from Ukraine, that are from Africa, that are from India — different designers — and being able to meet those people … I would say that was pretty much the most interesting thing — it’s being able to meet those individuals,” McDonald said.
She saw one of her dresses featured on the national news after the show took place.
“My dress kind of just appeared on Fox News,” McDonald said.
The biggest challenge associated with this kind of work is fitting clothing to models. The shows mainly take place in the Kansas City area and the models McDonald works with live in that area.
“Usually you want to fit the models every time you complete a garment,” McDonald said. “But because I wasn’t in the area, I kind of went off the models’ measurements. And I think that was my hardest thing to do is to pretty much go off of their exact measurements and just hoping that everything fits.”
The results were good but she feels they’d have been better if she had been able to custom fit her designs to them, which she’d have needed to have them present to do properly.
McDonald’s fashions are not for sale in stores. Most of her designs are custom made to order.
“I’m pretty much a freelance designer,” McDonald said.
She has made ready-to-wear clothing, prom dresses and men’s suits, among other things.
“The majority of the time it’s mainly just they come to me and say, ‘hey, I want this, but I don’t want to pay this price for it,’” she said. “You know, that type of thing.”
This has sometimes been a barrier for her in the fashion industry.
“I’m not your typical designer,” she said. “I’m a designer that, it’s not always ready to wear. It’s stuff that you may not just wear every day. So I find it hard to fit in — fit into certain shows that do take place locally and in the Kansas City area … I consider everything that I make as a voice. So each piece tells a story. And if it’s not telling the story, then I don’t feel that I’ve maximized my full potential as a designer.”
McDonald works a day job for Unified School District 475. She does her design work when she has down time. Her fashion work is less to make money — though she hopes to eventually make a steady income — and more because she loves it. As a single mother, much of her designs are done late at night and on the weekends. Even if it’s 4 a.m., if she has an idea she makes sure to start work on it right away because if she doesn’t, it may never be done. The vision — the inspiration — may go away.
“I have some late nights that I’ll kind of stay up and fight because the main thing that I have (is) if I have a vision, I immediately get to work,” McDonald said. “I at least make sure I have it jotted down or I have it pinned on my mannequin exactly what I’m going to sew the next day.”
McDonald hopes to keep moving up in the fashion world.
Her ultimate goal is to take part in Paris Fashion Week. Several years ago, she was requested to take part in the event, but was not able to attend.
It was not for lack of ability that McDonald couldn’t go — it was lack of funding. The trip would have been extraordinarily expensive. She hopes the next time she has a chance to go to Paris that she can scrape together the funding she needs to make the trip.
“It was a bit more expensive than what I had raised,” McDonald said.
One disappointment has not sapped her motivation to keep working toward Paris. McDonald is thrilled to have the opportunity she has to showcase her designs at all.
“I never thought I would get this far at all — to be on all these platforms in different aspects,” she said.
