When Craig Green was in elementary school, a teacher called his class to the board and asked them each to draw a straight line as preparation for a handwriting exercise.
Most of the students did what the average elementary school student would — scrawled a line across the board and sat back down.
But when it was Green’s turn, he took his time and drew the straightest line he knew how to draw. The teacher noticed the car with which he drew and asked him to draw some other shapes. He meticulously did everything she asked. When he finished, she told him he had a unique gift with art and should nurture those talents.
Green grew up in Philadelphia and when he was in high school he went on a field trip to Philadelphia Museum of Art with his high school art class.
He remembers seeing a big mural — a black and white painting of a man with glasses and a cigarette in his mouth by Chuck Close. Green thought it was a photograph at first. His teacher had Green and his classmates go up close to the mural. As Green approached the painting, he realized it wasn’t a photograph — it was a painting.
“What Chuck Close would do is he would have a graph — he would have just lines on his canvas or whatever it was and he meticulously painted each block,” Green said.
It was a lesson in perspective in more ways than one.
Now a working artist in Junction City, Green has never forgotten either of these incidents. The incident in elementary school was the first time he really thought of himself as an artist. The second delivered a message he still puts into practice today.
“Perspective means that when you’re drawing — when you’re painting, when you’re creating any type of an art piece — sometimes you’re close up and you don’t get an accurate perspective,” he said. “So what the artist has to do is, you get close — you do whatever you need to do meticulously — and you back up every 20 or 30 minutes and take a break and you look at it to get the right perspective.”
In the 1990s, Green made his way to Junction City where he would eventually move on a permanent basis. He found himself working with the Junction City Arts Council where he met then-President Gail Parsons.
Parsons offered Green a chance to display some of his work and even sell it.
At the time he was still heavily influenced by Close’s work and consequently drew a lot of realistic portraits. Selling his art in Junction City, he realized what many people wanted from art was some level of personalization and uniqueness. His portraits — though they were good — didn’t sell all that well. Green, wanting to make some money from his art, changed up his style a bit to make it a little more marketable. He started making art with more of a home decor style in mind.
With encouragement from current Junction City Arts Council member Sally Jardine, Green has taken part in local art walks and markets. He garnered attention not just from members of the public but from fellow participating artists who encouraged him to participate further.
Green was invited to take part in the Hutchinson Art Fair event from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. May 8 at the State Fairgrounds at 2000 N. Poplar St. with where he will display art under his trademarked brand Ebaino-Luxuer.
The event was supposed to have taken place last year, but COVID-19 postponed it. This is the biggest event he has taken part in and he looks forward to the chance to interact with other artists. These events lead to all kinds of opportunities including commissioned pieces.
Green believes his unique style has drawn people to his work.
“I like stuff to bounce off the canvas,” he said. “I like stuff to pop. I like stuff to extend.”
Green also likes sparkle. He incorporates what he calls “bling” into everything he creates in some way or another. He uses cubic zirconia, iridescent paint and glitter to varying degrees in all of his work. He works in multiple forms of media, including paint and wood.
“Art is just basically about being creative and what inspires you,” Green said.
He is inspired by other artists, the natural world and architecture. He enjoys adding unique touches to his work, including seeking special paint for his work.
While Green spends a great deal of time on his art, he does occasionally end up with artist’s block.
When he is creatively blocked, he adheres to the old adage about just putting paint to canvas and working through it.
“You never know,” he said. “Sometimes you might have that block. That block might be the gateway or the segue into you creating something that you thought probably wouldn’t be a hit and it ends up being successful.”
But even if it isn’t successful — even if neither audience nor artist are satisfied by the result — the point is to put paint to paper and work through the block.
The Hutchinson Art Fair event takes place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. May 8 at the State Fairgrounds at 2000 N. Poplar St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.