Director of the local United Way Nichole Mader never meant to go into nonprofit work. The Wakefield native was studying for her bachelor’s degree in adolescent psychology at Kansas State University and she needed an internship with a nonprofit. It was required for her to graduate. United Way was the only one Mader could find in Junction City to do her internship at. She didn’t want to commute back and forth between her home and Manhattan every day, so she decided to take her internship at United Way. Mader did her volunteer hours. She helped former Director Aileen Cray with Day of Caring — an annual event put on by United Way where volunteers go out and do light yard work for elderly and disabled people. Mader helped out herself and enjoyed the event. It was something her children could take part in alongside her, which was an added benefit. “I had a lot of fun with that,” Mader said. “It was something that my children could participate in as well, which was a big deal for me. I love the fact that United Way is very family friendly.” During her internship, in addition to helping others with her family by her side, Mader had a chance to learn the financial side of the nonprofit business. She learned about allocations and helped with the VITA program — a program that helps low and moderate income individuals and families file their taxes. Maker’s internship technically ended in May, but she would stay on with the United Way. She assisted Cray as United Way geared up for Stuff the Bus. Again, Mader was able to let her children participate in the project. “We really just made it kind of a family thing,” she said. “Seeing all of the different networks, seeing all of the different cooperations and collaborations — people working together — I really just fell in love with it. I fell in love with the community and then I also fell in love with what United Way did.” Mader had lived in Junction City since 2000, but she had never really immersed herself in the community in the way she had to while working with United Way, which supports multiple community agencies. “I lived here, went to work, paid bills — I didn’t really have a sense of connection to the community,” she said. “United Way brought that for me. It really made me fall in love with the community, fall in love with the people that I worked with.” When Cray was diagnosed with cancer, she asked Mader to stay on and help out. Mader had grown close to Cray during their time working together, Mader said. “She was a very strong mentor,” she said. “I got to learn a lot from her — not just professionally but personally. She helped with my growth and my development not just with United Way but as a mom — as a professional, as a working mom.” As it became more and more apparent that Cray’s sickness was serious — she would die of her illness in December 2016 — Mader took on more responsibilities. She would eventually become director after Cray stepped down. “I had worked with Charles Volland and he said, ‘well, hey would you mind applying for the position?’” Mader said. She agreed and was officially hired as director in June of 2016. Mader said she has loved every moment since she stepped into her old mentor’s shoes. “I love my board members, I love the people I get to work with,” she said. “I like the passion that people have. It’s really made Junction City feel like my home and not just a place to work and live at. That was really my anchor point.” She has enjoyed watching the impact her work has made on the Geary County community. Mader looks back fondly on the meal kit program the United Way offered through much of 2020 and the adopt-a-backpack program that goes hand-in-hand with Stuff the Bus. She recalls two girls who benefited from the first adopt-a-backpack program who still greet her when they see her out in public. “It’s stuff like that that really helps feed my passion about the community, about the people I get to work with,” Mader said. “It’s not just the donors, it’s the receivers as well.” She said the agencies that United Way benefits have also benefited her in turn. She has forged relationships with the leaders and volunteers in those organizations. “It’s those relationships that have really kept that passion going,” Mader said. The biggest challenges are making sure the community knows what the local United Way does and what it needs and not being able to help everyone who calls asking for assistance. Burnout is a real problem in her line of work and jobs similar to hers, she said. “You have to walk a fine balance,” Mader said. “Especially when you have a job that you’re very passionate about. You flirt with that line a heck of a lot more than you would just a regular job. And I’m not saying that to belittle any other job or anything. It’s just when you have that strong passion sometimes you don’t realize how much you’re going over.” It has been a long journey. She started out her education wanting to go into business. Mader wanted to open a comedy club with her husband. But she quickly found out she didn’t want to go that route. After taking a psychology course, she realized she wanted to go that route instead — she went for a degree in adolescent psychology. “I’ve always wanted to help people,” Mader said. “My focus wasn’t necessarily nonprofit.” But she has no regrets looking back on where she’s been. “That was really huge for me because I have always wanted to do something that when I went to bed at night I felt accomplished,” she said. “United Way has allowed me to do that. It’s allowed me to meet new people and to feel a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment.”
Mader reflects on five years leading United Way of Junction City/Geary County
- By Lydia Kautz
Junction City Union
