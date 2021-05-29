A new event is coming to Junction City the night of June 12.
A masquerade ball will take place starting at 6 p.m. June 12 at the Marriott.
The woman responsible for putting the event on is local artist Robyn Ford.
Ford, who came to Junction City due to the military, used to host paint and sips, children’s events and dances such as the upcoming masquerade ball at her past duty station.
There will be a dinner, a dance, a cash bar, a photographer taking pictures of the event and a keynote speaker.
The event is called “Love is Patient.” There will be a guest speaker — Pastor Angie Day Peters.
“She’s going to speak about how important love is and communication in relationships and stuff,” Ford said.
Dinner — a three-course meal with dessert — will be served at 6:15 p.m. and afterwards there will be speakers. A brief poetry reading will take place and the guest speaker will take the stage. After the speaker, the bar and the dance floor will open up and drawings and the silent auction will begin.
She said she decided to hold the event because she wanted to bring some excitement to the Junction City community. After doing some research into past events in the community, Ford said she turned up nothing about a masquerade ball. There were several formal balls for military people, but nothing else of the sort, she said.
“I wanted something different to come here,” Ford said. “Something that a lot of people would want to come to.”
She decided she wanted to host her own event — something a little more personal.
The event is inspired in part by the Phantom of the Opera. Ford said she hopes to see people show up in Phantom of the Opera-esque fancy dress. Masks such as Mardi Gras masks, big ball gowns and suits and ties.
“Just being extra,” she said.
This isn’t the first time she has held an event such as this, though it’s the first time she’s done it here.
Ford said she started out by hosting paint and sips, but quickly decided that she wanted to be more creative.
“Originally I used to just do paint and sips,” she said. “I liked meeting different types of people and experiencing different experiences here and a lot of people were saying, ‘man, there’s not much fun to do.’ Obviously because of COVID, but before COVID I was doing (paint and sips). I just thought it would be something different.”
Ford plans to incorporate her art into the masquerade ball by creating her own centerpieces for the tables. Marriott offered to make centerpieces for her, but she wanted to put her own creative spin on it.
Ford will also create a painting that incorporates the Phantom of the Opera theme to display at the event.
The dress code for the event is black tie.
“Just dress up,” she said. “Imagine like you’re going to prom, but the adult version.”
Though this is an event for grownups, children are allowed to attend the event.
“They’ve just got to watch them — make sure they don’t mess up (anything),” Ford said.
The event is for everyone, she said — from her younger friends and people such as herself to older people and retirees looking for something fun to do for an evening.
“I want everybody to come and have a great time,” she said.
For the most part, she said people can just come as they are.
“Just come as you are,” she said. “Don’t get too drunk because there is going to be a bar there, everyone is going to be ID’d if they want to buy alcohol.”
Social distancing measures will also be taken during the event.
There is a cost to attend the event — $75 per person or $130 per couple. A child ticket costs $20.
Ford said she is planning for up to 50 people to attend and has sold 19 tickets so far.
She hopes to hold other, similar events during her stay in the Junction City area. In October, Ford wants to host a jazz dinner/dance.
