Miss Emily’s Music School, which serves the Junction City, Manhattan and Fort Riley area, will begin offering a scholarship to low income students.
Owner Emily Quiles of Manhattan said the scholarship would be named in memory of the great grandmother of one of her students. The student in question’s great grandmother, Wilma Jane Tieperman, contracted and died of COVID-19.
“Her great grandma was instrumental in providing the student and the student’s mom with instruments as they were starting to learn,” Quiles said. “She was very philanthropic with the community and definitely valued music education for children.”
The music school decided to begin a scholarship in her name to honor her memory and the memory of everything she did for her community.
“During COVID, obviously a lot of people were affected financially and so I thought it was the perfect time to get that started and it just kind of took off,” Quiles said.
According to Quiles, about 10 to 15 of her students are on a scholarship right now, many working with instruments borrowed from the school which in turn were donated to the school.
She said the school had a number of lower income students.
“I think we would have more if people knew it was available,” she said. “I think people associate music lessons with some bougie, fancy, unobtainable thing and especially in our community because there is no financial help for these type of things.”
Quiles said she believes music should be attainable for everyone.
While learning music can have educational benefits beyond simply learning to music itself, she said that is not what her school stresses.
“Any instrument is going to make you smarter,” she said. “It’s a new language that you’re teaching a kid. There’s all of those cognitive benefits as well. But then there’s the confidence … When we call our students pianists to the parents the parents kind of snicker and laugh like we’re being condescending, but no —we’re creating musicians. We have 180 musicians in our community and these kids now have a skill set that can make them money. So even beyond the educational value and the confidence that it builds, we’re also giving them the opportunity to make money in a way that they may never have.”
It builds confidence — especially when students have a chance to go up on stage and play in front of an audience — and that is valuable in and of itself.
While the arts have often fallen by the wayside in education, Quiles believes music is valuable in and of itself.
This is why she tries to make her school as accessible as possible.
According to Quiles, the school factors in a variety of things before deciding if a student is eligible to receive a scholarship or some other form of assistance from the school or not.
To learn more about the Manhattan-based school and the scholarships it offers, call the school at 785-430-6683.
