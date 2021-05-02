(3 stars out of 5)
Mortal Kombat, based on a series of tournament fighting video games first released in the early 1990s, is a movie I didn’t realize was an upcoming feature film until a month ago. I consider myself a fan of a large handful of older martial arts films such as Bruce Lee’s Way of the Dragon, and the 1972 Japanese Samurai film Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengeance about the wandering assassin, Ogami Ittō. However I was just as excited for Mortal Kombat as I was for the 1995 movie of the same title, as well as its 1997 sequel Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. That is to say I had little enthusiasm.
The reason for that is because my video game experiences and interest started with the family Commodore 64 when games came on floppy disks, and the player had to tell the computer through codes to load a game.
It lasted through the Nintendo Entertainment System, up until sometime in the mid to late 1990s when it simply started to wane, only to somewhat return approximately 20 years later in the form of nostalgia.
The arcade video game Mortal Kombat is a game I didn’t play as often as other games despite its huge popularity and large fan base. So, I don’t know much about the backstory of the game’s characters and overall story.
The film begins in 17th-century Japan as some assassins, led by Bi-Han (Joe Taslim) attacks the wife and child of a rival Shirai Ryu ninja clan member named Hanzo Hasashi (Hiroyuko Sanada). Bi-Han kills Hanzo’s family, but doesn’t realize Hanzo’s wife hid their newborn baby underneath the floorboards just as she witnessed the assassins attack people around their home.
Hanzo hears his wife’s scream and runs to the house as he’s fetching water from a well, and finds them frozen in a layer of ice.
He attacks Bi-Han, but falls and is taken to the netherrealm. Meanwhile, Raiden — the god of thunder — rides down on a bolt of lightning and rescues Hanzo’s hidden infant daughter.
The movie then cuts to the present day where we find out fighters from the ‘Outrealm” previously defeated those from the “Earthrealm” (that’s us) in deathmatch competitions known as Mortal Kombat.
The Outrealm fighters are hell-bent on conquering tournament fighters from the Earthrealm.
But an ancient prophecy is discovered, as ancient prophecies often are in movies, which says that many from the Earthrealm will unite under Hanzo’s bloodline to conquer the Outrealm.
A sorcerer from the Outrealm named Shang Tsung (Chin Han) gathers some fighters to send to Earth in order to kill Earthrealm fighters. Those fighters each bear a similar dragon-shaped birthmark.
Bi-Han, who now calls himself Sub-Zero, attacks a Mixed Martial Arts fighter named Cole Young (Lewis Tan) and his family.
Cole, who bears the dragon birthmark, and his family are rescued by Jax Briggs (Mehcad Brooks) — a Major in the Special Forces.
Jax also has the birthmark, and tells Cole to look for someone named Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) while he stays behind to fight Sub-Zero.
Cole finds Sonya in her mobile home, right in the middle of interrogating a mercenary she is holding captive named Kano (Josh Lawson).
Sonya tells Cole that she and Jax know about the existence of the Mortal Kombat, and that the dragon birthmark can transfer to anyone killed by its original bearer.
After they’re all attacked by a lizard creature assassin sent by Shang Tsung, they all travel to Raiden’s temple in the Outworld where they meet other Earthrealm fighters, Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) and Kung Lao (Max Huang). They also meet back up with Jax who lost both of his arms during the fight with Sub-Zero.
They, along with Raiden, plan on how to take down Shang Tsung and his fighters in the Mortal Kombat tournament.
The story feels rushed within the first 30 minutes. The overall pace of the film feels haphazard. It’s as though the movie is edited as much as producers could get away with.
I found it difficult to become invested in the characters, especially the main character Cole.
He hardly has any emotion throughout, except when his family is in danger. Then, concern barely shines through as he fights to protect them. Like so many other fighting movies, emotion is replaced with muscle, skill, and intense looks.
Cole is a bland character who does whatever he’s told, with little excitement when he finds himself in the fantastic new reality he’s introduced to.
The rest of the characters are about the same in regards to emotion. They spout a lot of exposition to movie the story along, and the only thing that makes most of them interesting is their ties to the video game.
Kano, however, is the character who really carries the movie. His self-confidence, anger, brawn and attitude are both comedic and the most entertaining. He has a lot of drive behind his anger. Josh Lawson is fantastic in this role of a mercenary from Australia.
The martial arts in Mortal Kombat are well choreographed. It’s where the movie excels. The fight scenes certainly compensate for that rushed pace and haphazard story.
A martial arts film is very capable of telling a great story even amongst all the fights in the movie.
Movies like Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengeance, or Ong Bok: Muay Thai Warrior (2003), produced in Thailand, are both incredibly entertaining and well done movies in regards to their choreographed fight scenes and story. The martial arts are integral to the story, and that’s one thing Mortal Kombat has going for it. They fit well into the story.
Though I don’t recall too much from the video game, save for a few character names, what I do remember most are the “fatalities” — a special finishing move a player can use against their opponent that ends the match in some gory fashion or another.
This movie is full of fatalities, in as bloody and gruesome a manner as can be imagined. It’s to be expected considering what the game offered.
I anticipate fans of the video game will enjoy this movie, with as close to the game’s atmosphere, moves, tournament feel (without actually being a tournament, oddly enough), and even its graphic fatalities.
For someone like me, I still managed to find it entertaining thanks in large part to the movie’s exceptional and fierce fight scenes.
The rest of it is rushed with underwhelming acting, cliche characters that are hard to get invested in. It’s really a movie for the fans. And it treats both the franchise respectably and gives the fans the revival they’re paying to see.
