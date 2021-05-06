The Spring Valley Historic Site opened to visitors for the first time in two years Wednesday afternoon.
According to museum Curator Heather Hagedorn Wednesday’s program was the first it had held in more than a year — since February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic came sweeping in and changing everything for everyone.
She said about 50 people — many of them young children and their families — attended the open house/hands-on history event.
“It was so nice to see everyone out again,” Hagedorn said. “I could tell that they were really happy to be back out. A lot of the faces are familiar and we haven’t seen them over the past year and a half.”
She said the museum had been working to push news and programs out digitally — something she said the museum had received positive feedback on and people appeared to enjoy — but that she was happy to see everyone back.
“It’s not the same as seeing the kids and talking to the parents and all that,” Hagedorn said.
The families who came to the event largely attended for hands-on history, a regular event by the Geary County Historical Society that lets children experience a small sample of life in the olden days — back when the cabins at the Spring Valley Historic Site were new.
According to Hagedorn, they were a dedicated audience prior to the pandemic slamming the doors shut on in-person events.
Geary County Historical Museum Director Katie Goerl concurred that it was good to be back doing in-person, hands-on events with the children.
Goerl said attendees learned child-friendly object lessons about life a century and a half ago — in comparison to modern living — and self-sufficiency by pumping well water, washing laundry in a tin tub, and roasting a marshmallow over a fire. They learned about the kinds of chores people might have done while living in a cabin 150 years ago, about attending school in a one-room schoolhouse, heard about the cabin where the first Lutheran church services in the state of Kansas took place and heard about wood carving from Charlie Finch.
She said the museum staff had their work cut out for them cleaning up the site prior to Wednesday’s event.
“It was probably about four or five hours of cleaning over the course of a couple days and then in addition we have to have the site mowed,” Goerl said. “We had to repair the roof on our pony barn.”
But it wasn’t half as much work as the pioneers had to do to keep the place up, she said — and it was worth it.
“It’s really exciting to be out here and have an event in-person again and actually get to see people’s faces and talk to them face-to-face and answer their questions,” Goerl said. “I hope more folks stop by. But it’s just fun to be out here. We weren’t even able to open the site last year. So it’s been two years since we opened the Spring Valley site.”
