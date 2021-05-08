Junction City, KS (66441)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. SE winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. SE winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.