Junction City High School Principal Merrier Jackson didn’t realize she was going to be asked to take on that roll when she was hired by Unified School District 475 in October of last year.
She was initially hired as the district’s Director of Elementary Education. When the district realized she had experience as an secondary school principal — she spent most of her career as an middle school principal in Alabama — she was temporarily shifted to the Director of Secondary Education.
She never worked a day in either of those jobs, however.
Jackson arrived in the district Oct. 26, shortly after an incident where then-JCHS Principal Melissa Sharp was accused of asking a Muslim student to remove her hijab.
Jackson was named interim JCHS principal after a Nov. 2 USD 475 Board of Education meeting.
While it was a challenging time for the school, Jackson said she embraced the challenge. It was a chance to get a feel for the school.
“You really get to see and feel and get to know and have a real different understanding of the dynamics that are at play,” she said, by having boots on the ground at a school. “I thought it would help me. I thought it would help me be able to support the high school. So I was really glad to have that.”
While Jackson said she wasn’t happy about the circumstances that brought her to become interim principal at JCHS, she believed being there would help her in the long run.
She handled those circumstances by looking toward the future, she said.
“I wanted to make sure that there was a sense of security, that things were still going to move on, move ahead,” Jackson said. “And I wanted to get to know the staff and become a really good listener.”
Jackson said she believes often people just want to be heard and that those were the circumstances she walked into when she arrived at JCHS — people wanted their voices to be heard and have a sense of security.
“Having all those different voices there has made a tremendous difference,” Jackson said. “That’s how the students got in, and we got to really hear and do better with some of our guides, because we got to see things through their lens. The teachers are brilliant, they bring a different, totally different perspective and they have spearheaded several major changes here that we’re looking forward to implementing next year.”
It’s not the first time Jackson has faced challenges during her many years in education.
Jackson has had an interesting career trajectory. She has served as an elementary school principal and as a middle school principal. Her most recent post prior to coming to Junction City was a position with the state department in Alabama where she worked in the Office of School Improvement.
COVID-19 almost ended her career early.
Her job compelled Jackson to travel all over the state.
“When the pandemic hit, I was traveling all these different places, and everything was different from one place to the next,” she said. “We were all hearing about this and learning about this at the onset and nobody really knew much.”
Her daughter, who is a respiratory therapist, was right in the thick of the COVID-19 situation. Her mother, who has survived both uterine and breast cancer and for whom Jackson is the primary caregiver, is at high risk from the virus.
“Just the thought of getting sick — and I was already leery of my daughter coming into the house,” she said. “But just the thought of bringing something in that would impact my mom’s health, you know, and all of that.”
Jackson decided to retire and help take care of her two young grandchildren.
“I — for a few months — just babysat a lot,” she said.
But eventually the temptation to return to work struck. She saw maps of COVID-19 infections in different states and saw that many states in the Midwest, at the time, had less COVID-19 infections than her own state.
“I wasn’t ready to retire when I retired, I was scared of something else happening,” Jackson said. “So I just started asking questions and looking around.”
When she visited Kansas, she said she saw people social distancing and wearing masks — something people weren’t doing so much in her home state.
When a position came open in Unified School District 475, Jackson took note. Jackson did not personally know USD 475 Superintendent Reginald Eggleston, but she knew who he was.
“I knew of his leadership,” she said.
She did work in a district he led at one time though she was at the building level and he was in administration. She had watched his career with interest, feeling it paralleled her own.
She asked her husband about the prospect of working in Kansas.
“I just kind of went for it,” Jackson said.
Jackson said she loves education and her love for her field is what pulled her back in despite the pandemic.
She recalls teaching her younger sister Arlene how to spell her own name, when Jackson was only 9.
“my parents were so frustrated with her trying to get her to spell her name and I put it to a song,” Jackson said.
Her sister had learned it within minutes — bouncing around singing “A-r-l-e-n-e” and “J-a-c-k-s-o-n.”
“So that was my first teaching gig,” Jackson laughed. “I come from a long line of educators.”
Jackson tried to pull away from that legacy by going into the business field and working in human resources, but ultimately came back when she realized her favorite part of her HR job was professional development. After a professional development program that involved helping nursing assistants become certified — something that involved a heavy amount of teaching — Jackson realized she needed to go back to school and become an educator.
“And I did and It’s just been a perfect fit for me,” she said. “I loved it. I never had a plan to go and go beyond the classroom. I could have stayed in the classroom — in the same room for 35 years — and I would have been extremely happy.”
But she felt the need to advance her career after she divorced her first husband and needed to support her family. She started out as an assistant principal and then to principal.
She recalls an initiative to help the district’s lowest performing schools and bring their performance up.
“I came in as part of that and we had tremendous success,” she said. “I started out in the elementary setting. And then even within that, they moved me to the lowest performing high school in the entire state of Alabama — not in our district. And we had over 65,000 students in our district. But it was the lowest in the state of Alabama. It had been in school improvement for 10 consecutive years. It was an anomaly. And in two years, we came out of school improvement at the middle school.”
Jackson would later have the chance to serve on the Governor’s Commission for Quality Teaching in Alabama.
She enjoyed working on the building level though there were also many opportunities at the state department in the Office of Research and Development.
“I got a chance to do a lot of things there with strategic planning and some other things, but it wasn’t quite the same,” she said. “So when I had a chance to do some more school improvement work later on, I jumped at it.”
She was working with principals in struggling schools around Alabama when COVID-19 hit and she made the choice to retire.
After all these challenges, JCHS will present new struggles and opportunities for her, Jackson feels. Many of the challenges she ran into in previous schools don’t exist at JCHS, she said.
“I think my biggest challenge is going to be building on the foundation that’s already (here) because there is a solid foundation that’s already here,” she said. “But convincing people that we’re not where we ought to be and, where we can go is almost limitless. There is so much potential here in this school, and in this district
to just do some great things. And I feel like I’m in a kitchen, and all the ingredients are there to make this cake and I’m just having to try and now pull everything together to make it happen and so that really excites me to be able to do that.”
Jackson said she loves her students and the culture at JCHS.
“This town has such an international flavor to me,” she said.
She said she enjoys hearing from engaged community members.
Jackson’s biggest challenge that she anticipates is dealing with post-COVID-19 education. She’s worried about what the pandemic has done to children’s health.
She recalls the impact the pandemic on her as an adult — way she lost connections to others. Jackson recalls, even after moving to Junction City, lacking connections she would normally have at work. She spent much of her time in one room of her townhouse and only really came downstairs to eat, she said. It was like living out of a hotel.
“As we read and hear more about the psychological impact that these separations, and all of this is having on kids and suicide rates that are increasing, and domestic violence, and everything — I’m a professional and an adult, and I slipped into something like that, and I should have known better and didn’t see it … I want to make sure that when the kids come back, that they have a sense of belonging, that there’s that connection, that there’s that familial feeling here for them,” Jackson said.
Speaking of family, Jackson has her second husband, two daughters, a stepdaughter and three grandchildren. Her youngest daughter is a college student. She is her mother’s caretaker. Jackson herself is the second of four children.
Now that Jackson and her husband have moved to Kansas, she looks forward to exploring the state. She said she enjoys reading for pleasure, road trips, fishing and spending time outdoors. She wants to visit Dodge City, where she has never been.
“This area is just absolutely beautiful,” she said.
Jackson said she couldn’t think of a better place to end her time in education.
“If I could have scripted the end of my career, I couldn’t have come up with a better ending,” she said. “No one does this forever. But to have a situation in such a beautiful place, a calming place with just all the different characters — the students, the community, this just the total picture — I couldn’t have come up with anything better than this. And I’m extremely grateful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.