The C.L. Hoover Opera House is looking to expand its current building by purchasing a property next-door — at 131 W. Seventh St. — and remodeling it to suit the opera house’s needs.
Directors of the opera house Joe and Sheila Markley approached the city commission about it at the city’s March 2 meeting.
Initially, the Markleys approached the city commission in March 2020 about the possible expansion, but COVID-19 hit soon after. Just days later, the community went into a shutdown, putting the project on indefinite hold.
“The opera house is expanding in all ways,” Sheila Markely said. “But most especially we have expanded our program offering to include programs for the youth and after school programs — educational programs. And we find ourselves kind of on top of each other.”
The space isn’t big enough for everything that has sometimes been scheduled at the opera house, she said.
“It’s a wonderful problem to have, but scheduling is just kind of tricky,” Sheila Markley said.
The hope would be to add two large rooms on the second floor of the new property and a dedicated art space on the first floor for the Junction City Arts Council complete with an art studio and space for classes.
While COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in the opera house’s schedule, the venue will soon open back up to the public — or so the Markleys hope.
The opera house asked the city to help fund a feasibility study. The city agreed to pay for half of the study. The opera house will pay $15,000 and the city will pay $15,000 to fund the study which will determine if the project can be done.
Opera house officials have been meeting with an architect about the possibility of expansion and will eventually meet with more community stakeholders to determine the viability of the project.
The Markleys have hope the project will be deemed possible.
“The people — the community — have come out to support it and all the programing and all the things that are going on there and so because of that we are experiencing growth in all areas,” Sheila Markely said. “And with growth comes change.”
If the expansion takes place, it wouldn’t be the first time the opera house grew in this manner. During the renovation in 2008, the opera house absorbed a neighboring building into its complex, according to Sheila Markley.
If it is deemed viable and the opera house expands to this nearby property, it will be added to the complex in the same manner as the one before it.
Reopening
The opera house hopes to reopen its doors to the general public May 3.
Sheila Markley said the opera house has a show scheduled July 30 and has rescheduled a number of shows that were originally to take place in August 2020. The Junction City Little Theater also has shows it wants to put on, she said.
Even though the Markleys are eager to see their venue reopen, they still want attendees and participants to take precautions.
“Of course, we all want to be safe,” Sheila Markley said. “That’s the primary concern is to keep the (virus) numbers down, be safe and, as we open up, be careful and considerate of everybody so that we don’t contribute to a rise or a spike in covid cases.”
Sheila Markley said there would likely be some smaller shows in the opera house’s lobby as they slowly reopen, despite an urge to celebrate.
“Who doesn’t feel like celebrating? But at this point I think we might do some smaller, local things,” she said. “We’re not going to be trying to secure large capacity crowds. Those smaller celebrations are what we are possibly looking at through the summer.”
