The first thing that I realized that I had forgotten about the movie-going experience were the ads. Don’t get me wrong, I like a trailer or three as much as the next guy. In fact, considering it had more than year since my last regular movie going experience, I was looking forward to A FEW coming soon ads to excite me for future cinema experiences as I settled into a very comfy recliner chair for a mid-afternoon viewing of A Quiet Place Part II Thursday afternoon. 30 minutes and SEVEN ads later, my lunch that I had bought at the theater was gone and I was more than ready for my movie to start.
I love going to the movies. I always have and before the pandemic, I was going once or twice a week. Programs like the Regal Unlimited (which I was using at the Warren Theaters in Wichita a year and a half ago) or AMC A-List (which I use now) allow me to pay a flat monthly fee (around 20 dollars or so) and I can see a certain number of movies a week and not go absolutely broke.
There’s something magical about seeing a movie in a theater, even if it’s a theater that’s not very nice or a movie that’s not very good. The darkness of the auditorium, swell of sound as speakers surround you at every angle, a screen that at times can seem larger than life and then some: all perfect catalysts to help you set sail through space and time and escape the banal problems and worries of the real world. True bliss at 24 frames per second.
Being that it was midafternoon on a weekday (having a job where most of the events that you cover are in the evening has its advantages) it was a fairly empty theater which frankly I love. I’m one of those weirdos who has no problem going to go see a movie by myself and there’s a certain thrill in having a theater (almost) all to myself. I got myself settled down with a large Coke Zero and some food (I was at the AMC Dine-In theater in Manhattan so I had a burger and some pretzel bites) and just enjoyed myself.
I will tell you, after a year and a half of watching movies on my 42-inch television at home, being back in front of a big screen was something special. I enjoyed the original A Quiet Place when it came out several years ago and this one was equally enjoyable. John Kransinski (The Office) really has a deft hand when it comes to directing horror and suspense. Part 2 really builds on the world established in the original but it also gives it a reason to exist.
I was dubious when it was announced that the sequel was in production as I felt that the first one ended so superbly that there was no need for more. But I was happily proved wrong as Emily Blunt (The Devil Wear Prada), Noah Jupe (Honey Boy) and Milicent Simmons (A Quiet Place) all return wonderfully as the surviving members of the Abbott family who are evading blind monsters with enhanced hearing who have taken over the world and Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins) makes a wonderful addition to the cast as a face from the family’s past. And being in a theater again to see it all made it all the more enjoyable.
I’m excited for all of the films that were not able to come out last year due to the pandemic that are being released this year and you can bet that I’ll be in the theater for every last one of them. Ever since the pandemic started, there’s been a lot of talk about not taking things for granted. Being able to see a movie in a theater again is so inessential. It’s not like kids losing their spring sports seasons and the end of their senior years in spring of 2020 or families not being able to be together last Thanksgiving or Christmas but it’s a sign that things continue to creep back to a normal that at times some thought may never return. No matter the quality or the movie, if I’m back in the theater, it’ll be time well spent.
