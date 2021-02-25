This is the second part of a two part series on a Geary County community member who has spent her life and career trying to save the native prairie from its ecosystem to the memories of notable people who have lived on it.
Margy Stewart and her husband Ron Young, both of Geary County, are dedicated to preserving both the ecology and the history of the Tallgrass Prairie.
When Stewart came to Kansas for the first time, she immediately fell in love with the state and the rugged beauty of the countryside. Young was teaching at Kansas State University and Stewart would soon have a job at Washburn University. As she learned more about the Flint Hills, she decided she wanted to preserve the ecosystem of the native prairie. She also learned more about the history of her home and realized that was worthy of being preserved as well.
She met someone who would become a good friend, Ustaine Talley, who had grown up in the Dunlap community in Morris County. Talley founded Prairie Heritage, Inc. with Stewart.
“(Talley’s) ancestors were part of the black migration to Kansas in the late 1870s when reconstruction failed in the south,” Stewart said. “The federal troops had withdrawn from the south. They had been guaranteeing voting rights and so on for the black population. The federal troops were withdrawn and then the Ku Klux Klan took back over again.”
During this time, she said, a number of people had fled the south and its Jim Crow laws for Kansas which was seen as having a better environment.
This migration brought Talley’s ancestors to Kansas where, roughly a century later, Talley and Stewart would meet and become friends.
“I was interested in preserving the Tallgrass Prairie and she was interested in preserving the history of Dunlap,” Stewart said. “We got together. We were the founders of Prairie Heritage, Inc.”
Stewart was interested in history herself.
“For years, I had chaffed against the whitening of history,” Stewart said. “If you look back at the westerns of the 1950s, you almost get snow blindness because of the almost exclusive whiteness of the characters and that’s so false according to the history of settlement. And that had always bothered me too. So we had a shared interest in trying to bring out a truer history of Kansas.”
This is the mission of Prairie Heritage, Inc. — to preserve the real history of Kansas and not just the parts someone might read in a child’s history textbook.
According to Stewart, it’s all interconnected.
“It’s exciting to just bring out the stories of people who have lived in a particular area,” Stewart said. “Human beings came into this area about — oh, maybe 16,000 years ago. It was a time when the glaciers were melting and withdrawing.”
As the glaciers withdrew, humans trickled in, she said.
“They kind of established human communities at the same time as the prairie was evolving into the ecosystem of the Tallgrass Prairie,” she said. “So humans have always been part of the prairie and you can’t really talk about the one without the other. The humans and the prairie — they came in together and they’ve been here together ever since. Not harmoniously, obviously. (There have been) some periods of bloodshed amongst the humans, but also massive destruction of the prairie ecosystem.”
During World War I for example, Stewart said farmers were encouraged to plow up native grasses to plant wheat crops due to disruptions in the supply chain raising the price of wheat. This, she said, rendered the land vulnerable when droughts came along and would ultimately contribute to the Dust Bowl later on in the 1930s.
Humanity’s history on the prairie has been an exercise in learning how to live with and on the land without disrupting the ecosystem in ways that ultimately come back to cause problems for human communities.
Another part of the mission of Prairie Heritage, Inc. is to make sure the prairie and its history is open to everyone. There’s not that much native prairie left and, according to Stewart, a lot of it isn’t easily accessible to members of the public.
This is a problem for her.
“If people don’t have access to something, why should they care about it?” she said.
