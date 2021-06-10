Sundown Salute will take place again this year after having been canceled for COVID-19 in 2020.
This year’s event will be much smaller than celebrations from previous years. The majority of Junction City’s annual Independence Day celebration will take place July 3.
Instead of all of the events taking place on Sixth Street, there will be some location changes. The concerts will take place in the vicinity of Ash Street and Caroline Ave. as will the car show.
The annual Freedom Run race will take place in Heritage Park starting at 7 a.m. with registration beginning at 6 a.m. July 3 and the annual parade will march down Sixth Street starting at 10 a.m. July 3. At noon July 3, a veterans’ ceremony will take place in Heritage Park. The annual car show will take place at Ash Street and Caroline Avenue from 3 until 5 p.m. with registration starting at 1 p.m. July 3. At 5 p.m., trophies will be handed out to the winners.
A concert will take place in the parking lot of Bird Dog Saloon at 720 Caroline Ave. July 3. The concert, which consists of tribute bands, starts at 6:30 p.m. with Riding the Storm Out and later with REO Speed Wagon.
The main event will be Bob Jovi — a Bon Jovi Tribute Band taking the stage from 8:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.
There will be two carnival rides and a funnel cake stand June 28 through July 4 on the 600 block of North Jefferson Street in the parking lot of the Junction City Little Theater building.
