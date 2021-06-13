2 stars out of 5
The movies that encompass what’s called “the Conjuring Universe” are hit or miss — more misses than hits.
This “universe” is made up of various films, starting with 2013’s The Conjuring, that share a succession of supposedly true cases of the supernatural as investigated by famed demonologists and paranormal researchers, Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Warrens are central figures in many of these films, and are at least referenced in others.
Other films in this “universe,” such as Annabelle and its two sequels, along with The Nun, and The Curse of La Llorona also center on the Warren’s paranormal cases.
The new movie in the franchise, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, was released June 4 in theaters and on HBO Max. It’s the third film in the Conjuring series following The Conjuring 2 released in 2016. It’s also the eighth movie in the entire franchise.
I found the first of the Conjuring films, which tells the story of the Perron family who lived in a Rhode Island farm that was allegedly haunted, to be not much more than a showcase of jump scares over story.
The second film, centering on a supposed true case of poltergeist activity in an Enfield, England home, is the most entertaining, scary, and memorable of the series so far.
And this third film, based on the supposed 1981 demonic possession of a young man named Arne Johnson who murdered his landlord in Connecticut while claiming to be possessed, makes the same mistake as the first film, but with a more confusing story.
The movie begins with an intense exorcism of eight-year old David Glatzel (Julian Hillard) taking place inside the Glatzel home.
Family members hold young David down on the dining room table as a priest performs the Catholic Rite of Exorcism. Items are thrown around by unseen forces. And a dinner plate flies into the exorcist’s head knocking him unconscious.
David breaks loose from his family’s grip. His body contorts and twists in unnatural ways as Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) takes over the exorcism ritual.
Amidst the chaos, Arne Johnson (Ruairi O’ Connor) — David’s sister Debbie’s boyfriend — becomes angry at seeing David in such an agonizing fit that he challenges the demon to leave the boy alone and take possession of him instead. The demon is willing to oblige.
At the same time, Ed suffers a heart attack. He also witnesses this exchange take place before he passes out and wakes up in the hospital weeks later.
Arne begins to feel changes within himself almost immediately when he and Debbie return to their apartment located over an animal shelter where Debbie works.
He begins having hallucinations. During one severe hallucinogenic episode, Arne stabs his landlord Bruno Sauls (Ronnie Gene Blevins) 22 times.
After he’s arrested, the Warrens come to his aid and use Arne’s demonic possession as his defense.
The case became the first in American history to use demonic possession as a defense. Hence, the movie’s title.
As the Warrens continue to investigate David’s possession, they discover a witch’s totem underneath the Glatzel house.
Confused by the object made from animal bones, they visit a former Catholic priest named Kastner (John Noble) who tells them of his experiences dealing with a satanic cult called the Disciples of the Ram.
Kastner believes the sinister looking totem, which he has seen before from members of this cult, is the work of an occultist who left it underneath the home for the sake of cursing the Glatzels and possessing David specifically.
Soon after, Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) assists police in the murder investigation of a victim named Katie Lincoln who was also stabbed 22 times by her friend.
Though Katie’s body hadn’t been found yet, investigators discovered the same kind of totem in her friend’s house.
The path which the investigation takes the Warrens grows darker and twisted the further they go until they’re face to face with an evil presence they’ve never encountered before.
Though these films are based on alleged true instances of ghostly or demonic activity, they really serve as discussion pieces regarding whether or not such things exist, and if these kinds of phenomena are actually paranormal or not.
Regardless of the personal beliefs of those watching these movies, the situations and circumstances are certainly intensified from what is said to have taken place in the actual case for the sake of entertainment and scare value. That much is obvious.
As for the story in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, it’s confusing.
There’s too much darkness (as in, lack of lighting) in the movie. Granted, it’s a horror movie so using a lot of shadow and creating dark spaces to create an unsettling tone is understood. But shadow takes up a majority of the movie, and is used too much. I couldn’t see what was happening in too many scenes.
Other horror movies, including Annabelle Comes Home, doesn’t utilize as much darkness as this does. In Stephen King’s 2017 horror film, It, though a portion of the scary scenes take place in the dark recesses of a sewer, other frightening scenes occur in the daylight, and are just as effectively frightening. It’s almost a feat for a horror movie to pull off memorable scares in scenes that take place in the daylight.
I also found myself lost as to the motives behind the witch’s totem, and why the Glatzels were singled out to be cursed.
The only explanation comes when Ed asks Kastner why someone would target the family.
Kastner says, “Why? The ‘why’ is irrelevant. The ‘why’ is counter to everything that the Satanist stands for. His sole aim is chaos. His nectar is despair.”
It’s a strange explanation. It seems like the reason why David and his family are picked to be cursed is very relevant. Either the Glatzels were picked at random because the cult members had to pick somebody...anybody... to curse, or they’re picked specifically, and young David is meant to become possessed.
The ultimate purpose behind all the strange happenings is explained, and convolutes the idea that it’s all about chaos.
On top of this, I was even more confused with the investigation into Katie’s death similar to how Arne stabbed his landlord. Again, the “why’ is clearly significant. The movie seems to assume the audience knows the spiritual, albeit evil, significance of these specific curses and calling upon spirits. Even though I had seen the previous films, I feel like I missed something.
The scariest and most intense scene happens in the beginning with David’s exorcism. After that, the film gradually grows underwhelming.
This movie even copies a scene from the 1973 movie The Exorcist in which a priest is silhouetted in front of a single street lamp as he looks up at a colonial style brick home as light shines from an upstairs bedroom window out onto the priest below. Some might call it an homage. It came across as a poor comparison.
Overall The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is a thin and somewhat confusing film that relies more on its few jump scares rather than being an engaging and scary film.
The terror factor is disappointing.
To its credit, the first Conjuring film tells a story that’s much less confusing and more intriguing in the end.
By the end of this third movie, I was more interested in what happened during the trial.
The actual case surrounding Arne Johnson, and the testimony that the murder took place while he was supposedly under the possession of the devil seems like it would be much more compelling similar to the 2005 movie The Exorcism of Emily Rose — a movie about a court trial that surrounds a demonic possession.
In this third Conjuring movie, Ed Warren makes a considerable point that as the court system recognizes the existence of God when it asks witnesses to swear an oath to Him that they’re telling the truth, it makes sense that the court recognizes the devil’s existence, too.
Regardless of the movie’s problems, it still leaves the audience with a lot of heavy subjects to think about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.