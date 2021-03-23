Thomas Wakefield, age 59 of Hope, died during a battle with COVID-19 at Geary Community Hospital. His heart stopped twice.
But, with help from his nurses and doctors, he lived to tell the tale.
Wakefield has no idea how he acquired the virus. It was around Thanksgiving, he said.
“I wasn’t feeling good, but I wasn’t feeling terrible,” he said.
Wakefield doesn’t have a primary care doctor in the area, he said, and didn’t want to go to the hospital.
He took two COVID-19 tests in early December, one of which came back positive for the virus.
After losing his sense of taste entirely, Wakefield had his son take him to GCH.
After that, Wakefield’s memories grow hazy.
He would spend the entire month of December at GCH in a state of near-death — on the ventilator for three weeks — only to begin some sort of recovery at the turn of the year. He has now reached full recovery, but not without a fight.
“I remember walking through the front door of the emergency room,” he said. “I don’t remember checking in or going in the back or (anything). Next thing I know, I wake up — it’s like five weeks later.”
Wakefield didn’t remember who he was right away. He remembers someone rushing in, telling him his name and where he was, walking him through what had just happened.
While the details of his actual stay in the hospital are hazy and others have had to fill in the blanks for him about what happened, he remembers everything from when he woke up onward.
“I’m fairly lucid from then on,” Wakefield said. “Like Jan. 2 or 3 or something was the day I came out of, you know, my nap.”
Wakefield had been weakened by his experience. He couldn’t sit up by himself or pick his feet up off the floor. He had lost a ton of weight. Wakefield had gone into GCH weighing roughly 260 pounds and come out at 197.
He is lucky to be alive in more ways than one.
Starting the battle
According to Wakefield, he was uncooperative when he was first admitted to the hospital. The Junction City Police Department and GCH security had to be called.
That was when his heart stopped for the first time — while he was physically resisting medical staff. Ironically, his heart stopping — and his consequent incapacitation — was the one thing that allowed his nurses and doctors to treat him.
“One of the people said it was a good thing I died or I might have died forever,” he said.
While he was out, Wakefield dreamed vividly and extensively to the point where it was hard to discern those dreams from reality after he first woke up. He never saw any bright lights or walked toward any tunnels, but he saw other things.
He remembers an image of black feathers floating around the hospital. His wife, Jen Lynch, has Native American heritage and said she prayed for angels to watch over him. She and Wakefield believe this image indicates her prayer was answered.
He remembers dreaming of faceless nurses taking care of him.
“At one point, I told my dream nurses that I was going to commit suicide,” Wakefield said. “I was sitting in a chair looking at my body laying down with all the tubes hooked up to me and everything.”
The dream nurses insisted Wakefield talk to someone before following through on his desire to die. Another faceless figure entered his hospital room and talked him out of it.
He believes this dream took place when his heart stopped for the second time.
When this happened, Registered Nurse Dannon Brehct saved Wakefield’s life by straddling his chest and doing CPR.
“The only thing that hurt when I woke up (in January) was my ribs from them giving me CPR,” he said.
Despite everything, he survived.
Jan. 7, Wakefield was transferred from the Intensive Care Unit at Geary Community Hospital to Select Specialty Hospital Kansas City, where he was weaned off the ventilator. He stayed there until the middle of January, when he was transferred to Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital in Topeka. He was released from the hospital for the final time Jan. 22. They released Wakefield a bit early, he said, so he could spend time with his daughter and grandchildren who had flown in from North Carolina when he was hospitalized before they had to return home.
He was well enough for them to grant his request.
Wakefield’s COVID-19 recovery wasn’t over — he had lost a lot of strength during his stay in the hospital and needed physical and occupational therapy, which he received at Geary Rehab.
“I haven’t got my strength back, but I don’t know if I’ll ever get my strength totally back to where I was,” he said.
Otherwise, aside from some issues with his lungs — he has bad coughing fits when he breathes in cold air — he has completely recovered from COVID-19.
“I’m up to where I can walk two and a half miles now,” he said. “I’m getting stronger every day.”
He said he has a number of scars to remind him what he went through — scars on his throat, a scar on his cheek where the tube staff put down his throat leaned up against his cheek and another on his chin from when staff laid him on his stomach to help him breathe while on the ventilator.
It was a learning experience for Wakefield.
“I don’t know why it hit me so hard — I really don’t,” Wakefield said. “I’ve been healthy all my life. We don’t have COVID figured out yet. Nobody could tell me why I got it so bad and I probably waited a day or two longer than I should have before I went in. I mean, nearest I could tell I died — the first time I died — like a half hour or so after I got there. If I’d have been on the road between here and there, I’d be dead now because my son wouldn’t have been able to save my life … If I gave people recommendations, I would say if you start feeling bad, go get checked out.”
He advises people not to be afraid of hospitals or medical staff.
“They are truly some caring people and really will go the extra mile,” Wakefield said.
“Don’t think you’re invincible,” Lynch said.
The Helpers
Wakefield, who had been so reluctant to go to the hospital in the first place, now has nothing but praise for the nurses and other medical professionals who saved his life.
“Everybody I experienced through this whole thing, no matter where I was at, was professional and great and I can’t say enough about the care I got and how much everybody was helpful,” he said. “I’m an old school guy — not a lot of hugging and things like that — but after I woke up and I remembered what was going on, some of the things they did were truly — for me, they were scary.”
He had a trach in his windpipe that needed periodic vacuuming out, he said. While nurses are used to such procedures, Wakefield was not and the first few times they did it to him were uncomfortable.
“It just scared the heck out of me,” he said. “You’ve got 30 seconds where you can’t breathe at all. They would let me hold their hand or put my arm around them and the human touch — which, I don’t think mentally I would have come back from it if I wouldn’t have had that physical touch to ground me someplace.”
One of the last things he said before going under was to ask the nurses not to cut his hair, a request they honored.
“They were real fussy about my hair,” Wakefield said. “The only way they could figure out how to keep my hair out of the way — because I have long hair, I usually wear it in a ponytail — so they, Megan (Skeen) and Lauren (Schumacher), gave me a man bun to keep it out of the way of the equipment.”
He still remembers the day he left GCH. All the nurses — including second shift nurses — lined up in the hall to say goodbye and congratulations as he was wheeled out of the hospital.
Wakefield spoke especially highly of Schumacher and Skeen, who are both Registered Nurses at GCH and of Dr. Omkar Vaidya, a Kansas City area doctor who has been working at GCH to help care for COVID-19 patients.
Vaidya said he recalls Wakefield’s case.
He recalls Wakefield arriving at GCH short of breath and clearly very sick with COVID-19.
“After a few days, he rapidly deteriorated,” Vaidya said. “His lungs were so enflamed with COVID that they were whiteout … there is no lung tissue that’s in capacity to even oxygenate. That’s how bad the damage is.”
Wakefield spent three weeks on the ventilator, Vaidya said, during which time he underwent dozens of procedures.
There were times when it was uncertain if Wakefield would make it through. During his stay, he had extensive, serious fevers.
“It’s a bell-shaped curve for COVID,” Vaidya said. “Sick-sick-sick-sick and then they plateau and then they start either getting better or essentially (grow) worse and die. Those are the two outcomes when somebody is so sick.”
Vaidya believes Wakefield survived because he is relatively young — in his 50s — and had no complications.
“This collaborative effort between the nurses — the nurse practitioners, the doctors from our team, the ICU doctors — was a very, very good effort to help him,” he said. “Without the collaboration, nothing will happen.”
Vaidya said coming to the hospital earlier — right after becoming sick — can improve patients’ outcomes. It’s as impossible now as it was when the pandemic began last year to predict what the future holds as new variants of the virus pop up and spread, but he cautions people to take care of their health.
“I know the trend of COVID is coming down — I think that’s a good thing,” Vaidya said. “Patients are still existent and they are as sick as they were. And they have to come to the hospital sooner to get the care and I’m just blessed that we are able to provide this very high level — next level — of care to the hospital at Geary Community with the technology and our providers.”
Nursing through a pandemic
Skeen and Schumacher describe Wakefield as “really close to our hearts.”
“(Wakefield) spent a significant amount of time here and there were multiple times we didn’t think that he would make it — that he was so close to death that just no one thought he would pull out of it,” Skeen said. “He finally did and we got to watch him go to rehab and soon he gets to go back to work. So he’s completely recovered from it. And there’s times when we still get to communicate with him and his family and everything. Yeah, he’s one of the major ones that definitely makes it worth coming back and doing this over and over again.”
“You always have one that does well and gives you hope and keeps you going,” Schumacher said. “It’s those ones you really want to remember when you’re having a hard time.”
They have lost multiple patients to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, at GCH and at the hospitals where they worked before coming to Junction City. A total of 25 people are listed on the Geary County Health Department’s unofficial COVID-19 death count.
“There’s ones that we’ve lost that are going to stick with us forever,” Skeen said. “A lot of times since the families aren’t there, we grow really close with the families by communicating with them every night. So a lot of times, it’s losing a patient for the family too.”
It helps, she said, to think about people such as Wakefield who beat the odds and made recoveries.
“That’s what makes us come back,” Skeen said.
Schumacher said, throughout the pandemic, she has never wanted to leave healthcare and not come back.
“It’s hard but rewarding,” she said. “I would choose my career path 100 times over.”
“It’s a challenge, but it’s worth it,” Skeen said. “It’s so rewarding.”
