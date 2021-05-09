Together, Registered Nurses Courtney Brown and Melanie Griffin serve as Directors of the Medical Surgical Unit and the Intensive Care Unit at Geary Community Hospital.
Griffin has 30 years of experience and has “done a little bit of everything.”
She started her career as a psychiatric nurse at a state hospital in Topeka.
“I started my career as a psych nurse and did that for a long time,” Griffin said — about 20 years.
She started her nursing career when she was studying as a pre-law student and the University of Kansas.
“I needed to take a little break,” Griffin said. “I started working at the state hospital as just an aide and then I ended up loving it and it was something that just pulled at my heart.”
Griffin changed the course of her education and finished her nursing degree in the hopes of one day being in some sort of management career — which she is.
“I really enjoyed my patients who were having mental health issues and the fact that I could be there to support them and help them through a rough time in their life,” she said.
Though Griffin is now working with a wider swath of the population and not just those suffering mental health crises, she still enjoys this aspect of her job — the helping.
Griffin does case management at GCH in addition to helping run what she calls Med-Surg and so she helps with discharge planning, where she deals with both patients and their loved ones.
“Not only do we take care of patients, we kind of take care of their families and we make sure that everyone is feeling the support,” Griffin said. “Being sick is not fun and it’s extremely stressful not only for the patient but the families. And taking care of them — sometimes at their lowest point or even when they’re dying — it’s important for us to be there to support the patient and the family and make them as comfortable as possible and to let the patient know that there is somebody that cares about them at all times.”
Griffin is a Junction City High School graduate. Her dad retired from the military here. She had moved away — thinking she wouldn’t return — but came back and has worked at GCH for the past 20 years.
“This is my home,” she said. “These are my friends and family and we like to treat our patients the same way we would our mother or father — brother, sister. The good thing about Geary Community Hospital is it’s a small hospital — a community hospital — and I think that everyone who works here pretty much feels this is our hospital and our family. And we’re going to try and treat them the same way we would anyone that we love and care about.”
Brown has been in nursing since 2008. She started out as an LPN and worked her way up, earning her RN in 2010. She worked in retirement communities and in home health, she said, but eventually felt called to work at a hospital.
GCH offered Brown a job. She has been there since 2012.
“My sister’s a nurse and she’s four years older and she really loved it,” Brown said. “But she got me to become a CNA while I was in high school.”
It was then that Brown realized she wanted to be in the healthcare field — that she wanted to be a nurse.
She said she is very close with her grandfather and when she worked with seniors in retirement communities, it came naturally to her.
“I’ve tried other things and it just doesn’t ever work out,” Brown said. “But nursing’s always just been real easy. It just kind of comes natural. It just seemed like the thing to do — and it’s effortless. And it’s trying sometimes. But it’s effortless to care for people.”
Griffin said she and Brown work well together, co-managing the ICU and Med-Surg.
“It works really well for us because we have different levels of experience,” Griffin said. “So the things that I don’t know, Courtney knows. The things Courtney doesn’t know, I know and together we make a great team.”
They made it through 2020 together.
Battling COVID
“Looking back on COVID, it’s amazing that we made our way through it,” Brown said. “Because everyone in the world was learning as we were going and none of us knew the right way to do anything and every day it was something different. But I mean man, we all pulled together. We made a unit — a functional unit.”
They did all this, Brown said, with no guidance — because when COVID-19 first showed up, there was no real guidance. It was a new situation of the sort they never thought they’d see.
“No one knew what to do,” Brown said. “ That’s when some people would fall apart, but nurses don’t have that (option.)”
“We don’t have the luxury of being able to fall apart,” Griffin said. “Five minutes later, they’re bringing you another patient and it’s like ‘yep, get ready here they come.’”
Griffin recalls life as a medical professional was rough just a few months ago. GCH had an entire wing dedicated to COVID-19 patients.
“We had nurses who were working six days in a row — 12 hour shifts,” Griffin said. “We were getting pretty tired there for awhile — it was rough going. And you know when you’re taking care of a COVID patient and you’re in your PPE for 12 hours a day — it was pretty exhausting. And you know holding the hand of a patient who is dying while they’re gasping for air is not ever a fun thing. So you know, there were a lot of tears shed. There were a lot of probably emotional meltdowns for a few minutes — but that was basically all that you were allowed was a few minutes to suck it up and move on.”
According to Brown, caring for GCH’s COVID-19 patients was an all-consuming task. The nurses on the COVID-19 wing were back there for their entire shifts offering total care for patients who had contracted the virus.
“There were some that didn’t make it, but then there were some that did,” Brown said.
They celebrated those victories.
Recently, Brown and Griffin said, one of the first patients to survive after being put on a ventilator — someone who was in the ICU for an extended period of time and who they hadn’t thought would make it out alive — stopped by the hospital and greeted them.
It’s a rare thing for a patient who is on a ventilator to ever come off, Brown and Griffin said. There have been a few who made it out. Seeing one of these individuals alive and healthy made the long days and nights worth it.
“They were doing absolutely wonderful,” Griffin said. “The fact that they came back and visited us — we remembered how seriously ill she was and it was just absolutely wonderful to see her and to see her back in her normal life.”
“She was the first patient who came off of the ventilator and survived,” Brown said. “And so she was the first one where we knew that there was hope after COVID, because she did it. And so we were talking to her and saying we needed her as much as she needed us, because there were times we felt hopeless and we just didn’t know what we were doing all of this for. And then there (were) people like her that just powered through.”
Brown and Griffin both worry about another surge of COVID-19 infections.
“I don’t blame people that aren’t nurses, but they don’t see what nurses see,” Brown said. “And if it doesn’t affect them, they really don’t think that the numbers are going up. It’s a fear that seems irrational to people if they don’t see it. But until you’ve seen somebody gripping a bedrail as they’re dying because they can’t breathe, you can’t respect how dangerous (the virus) is. So people aren’t wearing their masks now and they’re going on vacations and nobody’s sanitizing their hands like they were.”
Brown isn’t taking her mask off — especially at work — any time soon.
“If there’s one thing that I think I’m going to take from all this — because I think it will go down eventually to where it’s a sporadic thing — I think I’ll probably always wear my mask in the work setting,” she said.
Both Griffin and Brown encourage people to vaccinate if possible.
“You still need to be a little careful. I wish everybody would get vaccinated,” Griffin said. “But that’s a personal decision.”
“I wish people wouldn’t lose faith in physicians and in scientists,” Brown said. “They don’t trust doctors … The vaccine isn’t appropriate for some people. Some people do have health conditions that you can’t take it. But there’s a risk that you could get COVID — or there’s a risk that you could have COVID and not know it and give it to some very immunocompromised person and that’s always scary to me.”
Nursing Problems
Even before the pandemic, nursing had its ups and downs.
Staffing has been a problem for a while and that has grown worse through the pandemic.
Though Brown and Griffin both said there is less turnover at GCH’s Med-Surg unit than in those at some other hospitals, there is a national nurse shortage and COVID-19 has done nothing to improve that.
“There’s always going to be burnout,” Brown said. “There’s always going to be those days where everything went wrong — you know, Murphy’s Law — and you just have to wake up the next morning and come to your shift again. You have to keep the staff morale high and encourage them and help them.”
There have been plenty of times when they were ready to quit and not come back at the end of their shifts, but in the end they always return.
“There’s (been) times where I’ve cried in my car the whole way home,” Brown said.
“I couldn’t count the number of times that has happened,” Griffin said. “But you know, you go home and you cry and you shake it off and you come back the next day because your patients need you.”
“It’s kind of strange,” Brown said. “I guess nurses are just very resilient. Because I remember one time during flu season all of the nurses around me were just — you could see them getting the flu. Right in front of my eyes and I was like ‘please — not you too.’”
One by one, her coworkers became ill and they ended up severely short staffed. At one point, there were only two of them left on the floor while the ER was packed with patients. Between the two of them, Brown and the other nurse who had escaped the flu took care of about 18 patients between the two of them.
“There was just no end in sight,” Brown said. “Nobody could come in to help because everybody had the flu.”
But she slept it off and when she woke up she was ready to go again.
It’s a calling as much as a career.
“You don’t become a nurse for the money,” Griffin said. “That’s not why you do it. You have to truly care about people and you have to be pretty emotionally strong to see a sick person and hold their hand while they’re dying and all that.”
Griffin urges people who want to go into nursing become a CNA first and not be squeamish or shy from any task — there are a lot of unglamorous things about nursing.
“They have to be willing to be present in the lives of their patients while they’re here,” Griffin said.
