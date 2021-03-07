Movies based on cartoons are more miss than hit with me.
There’s more of them I consider forgettable such as the 2011 film The Smurf Movie, than ones that are really decent like 2015’s The Peanuts Movie.
When I was a young critic back in the mid-1980s through the early 1990s, cartoons were the only reason for me to wake up early on a Saturday morning. The famous cat and mouse, Tom and Jerry, created in 1940 by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, aired on television where I grew up at 6 a.m. on weekday mornings before school. I can say my love for cartoons hasn’t disappeared with age.
So, if I don’t appreciate a modern movie based on a cartoon franchise, it’s not because of the movie is based on a cartoon. It’s more because too many of these movies sell themselves primarily on the fact they’re a rehash of a nostalgic franchise rather than telling an entertaining, funny, and good story.
Or, sometimes they’re just awful, poorly made movies sadly centered on an otherwise enjoyable franchise. Such was the case with 1999’s Inspector Gadget.
The new movie Tom and Jerry, released Friday February 26 in theaters and on HBO Max, starts years after Tom (the cat) and Jerry (the mouse) have parted ways.
They’re both living their own lives in New York City, with Tom performing in Central Park as a blind cat who plays the piano, or so his cardboard sign says.
Meanwhile, Jerry is searching for a new place to call home. He happens to see Tom, pretending to be blind, playing the piano as passers-by drop change in his cup.
Attempting to show him up, Jerry sets up a “dancing mouse” routine in front of Tom’s gig.
Onlookers are quickly impressed and begin filling Jerry’s cup with cash.
Angry, Tom blows his lie that he’s a blind cat, and starts chasing Jerry. Their fighting results in Tom’s keyboard breaking in two.
Meanwhile, Kayla Forester (Chloë Grace Moretz) is fired from her job, and immedietly starts hunting down a new position.
She turns to the Royal Grand Hotel, where she meets a girl who’s waiting for a job interview. Forester convinces the unexpecting interviewee that she’s not right for the job, steals her resume, and then inserts herself into that interview.
Forester these false pretenses, she’s hired as an assistant to the Hotel’s Event Manager, Terence (Michael Peña), where she has to help set up an elaborate and luxurious wedding for couple Preeta Mehta (Pallavi Sharda) and her fiancé, Ben (Colin Jost).
Forester immediately starts trying to impress hotel manager, Mr. Dubros (Rob Delaney), though she doesn’t know much, if anything, about working at a high level in an elaborate hotel.
At the same time, Jerry moves into the hotel, and makes himself quite comfortable stealing food and other items to fill his mouse hole in the wall.
A downtrodden Tom is living out in the cold, dank alley when he notices Jerry inside the hotel. He tries to get at the mouse, only to be foiled each time. Finally, he makes it into the room where Jerry is, and the two start fighting and tearing up the room.
Forester catches both of them, recognizes Tom from earlier in Central Park, and then attempts to persuade Mr. Dubros to hire the cat so he can catch Jerry who’s presence as already known by hotel staff.
Dubros agrees. And of course, with the high profile wedding soon to take place, it turns out to be very bad timing.
Chloë Grace Moretz, while being an enjoyable actress in past roles such as her great performance in the horror movie Let Me In and even her supporting role in the 2010 film Diary of a Wimpy Kid, is definitely not a good comedian. At least, not in this movie.
Her attempt at humor in Tom and Jerry is like watching a high school play. She wasn’t funny though she’s clearly trying to be.
And the same certainly goes for all the live action parts of the movie. I just wanted to see more of the cartoon, and less of the filler that is the comedic storyline. It’s the same old typical type of plot seen in other cartoon-based movies like The Smurfs or Alvin and the Chipmunks. The story parts are forced and predictable. And they seem like standard content to move the movie along.
Director Tim Story has made some good movies such as his 2002 comedy Barbershop which receives a lot of praise from audiences. But, he’s also known for directing Marvel’s 2005 Fantastic Four and it’s 2007 sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer which are both terrible movies. I wouldn’t say Tom and Jerry is a flop for Story, but it’s certainly not his best directorial work. It needs to be stronger. I’m sure that’s more the studio’s fault than it is Story’s. When it comes to movies based on popular cartoons, studios generally care more about enticing audiences to pay to see their favorite characters on the big screen, and less about telling a good story.
When the parts of the story center on Tom and Jerry, that’s when I laughed.
There’s a hilarious brief cameo by Droopy Dog — the cartoon anthropomorphic dog created by Tex Avery with slow speech and a drooping face. Hence, his name. Even that had me laughing pretty hard.
The movie captures the slapstick and the personalities of the characters really well. Nothing seemed watered down, thankfully. Their gags are straight from the original cartoons just as I used to watch on early weekday mornings before mom drove me to school.
The movie takes classic jokes such as Tom consulting and angel on one should and the devil on the other whenever he has to make a decision, and pushes them a little further with something unexpected. There’s a decent balance of old and new.
Though the animation is clearly done through CGI, the appearances of the cartoon characters look like pen and ink drawings. It’s true Tom and Jerry form.
Tom and Jerry does capture the comedy and joy of the cartoon.
I can see the movie working for fans of the cartoon. All the in-between live action content gets in the way of that.
To it’s credit, it brought me laughs, nostalgia, and left me wanting to see more Tom and Jerry, who are just as I remember them.
