This recipe is what happens when you want something really badly, but you don’t have the ingredients to make it and all the grocery stores are closed because it’s after midnight and it’s covid outside.
In the springtime last year when the weather was fine but nothing else was, I decided I wanted étouffée for dinner. Nothing else would do. I cannot begin to describe how hungry I was for that dish in particular.
But I had been busy that day and it was just a few minutes after midnight by the time I had a spare moment to make dinner, so heading to the grocery store was not really an option.
Étouffée, a traditional dish from New Orleans, is often served with shrimp and rice.
I didn’t have the scallions that were included in my recipe and I only had a green bell pepper — not the red bell pepper my recipe called for. I was almost out of chicken broth.
Most of all, I didn’t have Worcestershire sauce, sausage or shrimp.
I had a whole bunch of other stuff though and I decided to adapt what I had to make some semblance of the dinner I wanted. I Googled around until I found a recipe to make my own Worcestershire sauce at home with what I had available. That took some doing, but it worked and, in terms of the overall dish, I like what I came up with.
Étouffée In A Pinch
4 tbs. butter
4 tbs. flour
1 cup white onion, chopped
1 cup leek, white parts only, chopped
3 stalks celery, leaves included, minced fine
1 green or red bell pepper, chopped
1 1/2 tbs. minced garlic
2 cups vegetable or chicken broth or a mix of the two
1 bag of frozen okra
1 tbs. dried parsley
1 1/2 tbs. tomato paste
1 tbs. Worcestershire sauce, homemadeor store bought
1/2 tbs. creole seasoning
1/2 tsp. ground thyme
1 bay leaf
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. black pepper
Sausage, if you have it.
Étouffée
In a heavy-bottomed pot or saucepan, melt butter over low to medium heat. Sprinkle flour over melted butter and cook until flour is browned to form a roux — about 10 minutes. Add white onion, leek, bell pepper, celery and garlic to pan and sauté for about 5 minutes.
Add broth, seasonings and spices, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce and frozen okra.
Bring to a boil and simmer for about 30 minutes or until everything is heated through.
Serve over cooked white rice and go to bed happy you were able to satisfy a craving.
Homemade Worcestershire sauce
1/2 cup white vinegar
1/4 cup tamari (regular soy sauce will also do)
1 1/2 tbs. brown sugar
1/2 tsp. mustard
1/4 tsp. ground pimento (allspice)
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. onion powder
A pinch of black pepper
Dump everything into a small pot and cook over medium heat until simmering. Then, remove from heat to cool. Once cooled, leftovers can be stored in the fridge in a mason jar, tightly covered, for about a month.
Creole seasoning
As luck would have it, I didn’t have this either. Here’s how you make it at home.
3 tbs. paprika
2 tbs. garlic powder
1 tbs. onion powder
2 tbs. cayenne pepper (or to taste)
1 tbs. black pepper
1 tbs. white pepper
1 tbs. dried oregano
1 tbs. dried basil
1/2 tbs. ground thyme
Throw all ingredients together in a bowl and mix together with a fork until well-incorporated. Store leftovers in a tightly-covered mason jar in the spice cabinet.
