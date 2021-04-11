Eagle Scouts Gunner Darnell and Cameron Palmer, both of Troop 41 of Junction City, worked together on their Eagle Scout project.
The project involved painting and color coding fire hydrants in Junction City according to their level of function.
Darnell said he received the idea from Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson.
He said he was eating at Cracker Barrel with his grandparents when Johnson, who is a friend of his grandfather’s, approached them. His grandfather introduced Darnell to the fire chief and, over the course of their conversation, it came out that Darnell was looking for an Eagle Scout project. Johnson offered him the fire hydrant painting task as a potential project.
Over three consecutive weekends, they went with the Junction City Fire Department and painted the bonnets. Another Eagle Scout project was going on at the same time which involved painting the bases of the fire hydrants, according to Darnell.
Over the course of more than 200 volunteer hours, the group painted more than 75 fire hydrants in Junction City.
Darnell said he recalls soliciting help from his family and troop.
“I supervised and helped and showed everybody how to get it done and we got it all done,” he said.
Darnell said he learned a lot about both fire hydrants and leadership during the course of his project.
“I’ve never really organized something that big,” he said.
Darnell learned how fire hydrants are coded according to water pressure as well running the gamut from blue — the highest water pressure — to black — which indicates the hydrant cannot be used at all.
Darnell said he decided to go for the Eagle Scout rank because it seemed like the thing to do.
“I made it through Cub Scouts — I really liked the experience and I had a lot of fun,” he said. “I really liked camping and all the stuff that Boy Scouts taught me. And I I just decided I’m going to carry on with it and I’m going to strive to make the highest (rank) I can go and make (Scoutmaster) Mr. Pete (Paras) proud and make my parents proud and learn all the valuable life skills that Boy Scouts has taught me.”
Some of those life skills include knowing how to organize and lead a big project, confidence, how to be a good person and how to do first aid.
“I love Boy Scouts and all it’s taught me,” Darnell said. “I like being with other young men who are kind of like me and I get along really well with everybody and we’ve got the best Scoutmaster.”
Holding the rank of Eagle Scout has opened many doors to Darnell, including scholarships. Because of the nature of the project he worked on, Darnell has also made good connections within the city government which he believes could benefit him in later life.
He doesn’t know where he wants to attend college yet, but knows he’s going.
Darnell hopes to go into architecture or archeology after graduating from college.
“As a kid, I always wanted to be a paleontologist,” he said. “I’ve kind of branched away because it seemed like it was a little much and so I decided archeology is the next best fit.”
Darnell has been in Scouts in some format or another for 10 years.
He advises fellow Boy Scouts who might want to be Eagle Scouts one day to prepare for a long road and some hard work.
“If they’re just starting out in Scouts, I’m going to tell them it’s a really hard and long journey,” Darnell said. “You learn a lot of good things along the way. Just keep pushing through and if things seem hard don’t quit.”
For older Boy Scouts who are preparing to begin their Eagle projects, he advised to be ready to work with others — even if the project is something they can do on their own. Eagle Scout projects are inherently supposed to be social by nature.
“Just make sure that you’re not doing your project by yourself,” he said. “I know somebody who tried to do their Eagle project just by themselves but it doesn’t work that way. You’ve got to have a leadership position. You’ve got to coordinate all the planning and actually have people help you go through with it.”
Darnell said they should not be intimidated by the prospect of their project either. It can be scary to embark on such a venture, he said, but it doesn’t have to be. There’s a certain amount of paperwork and planning, but once that’s out the door it’s just doing the project.
“Just be confident with presenting your project or if you haven’t found your project, there’s a lot of good local things that are being offered right now,” he said.
Darnell said he appreciated everyone who helped him with his project.
Palmer, who is among those who took a leadership role during the fire hydrant project, said pressure and encouragement from Paras compelled him to follow through on becoming an Eagle Scout.
One reason Palmer wanted to become an Eagle Scout was the opportunities it will bring him. He’s eligible for many scholarships he might not otherwise have been because he has attained that rank. He also has a higher acceptance rate into college because of what he has done in Boy Scouts, he said.
“It just opens up a lot more to you,” Palmer said.
He has been in Scouts since he was in fifth grade, when he was a Cub Scout.
“It really just gave me something to do,” he said. “Being a 7 to 8 year old stuck in the house — there’s not too much to do there. So I would just saying trying something new is the reason that I wanted to be a Boy Scout — just to get out there.”
Palmer said he learned a bit about spacial awareness from the fire hydrant project.
He said while they were working on the project, they had to be very careful because of drivers coming down Sixth Street who weren’t paying attention to what was going on around them. This — and nature itself — was one of the bigger challenges to contend with while doing the project.
“I already knew the project wasn’t going to be easy to do — no Eagle Scout project is easy to do,” he said. “But the weather really had a pretty big impact.”
While the group was working, it was exceptionally hot outside, according to Palmer.
“We had to do that for three weekends and the sun was just in our faces the entire time,” he said. “I think we went through two, three cases of water and we were only out there painting for maybe two, three, four hours every weekend.”
Palmer also learned that his fellow Boy Scouts were there for him when he needed them most.
“The turnout was more than I expected,” he said.
Palmer picked up leadership skills from the project and from Boy Scouts as a whole. Upon turning 18 two weeks ago, he was promoted to Assistant Scoutmaster in his troop. This has helped him learn how to work with children who are younger than him and how to talk to them.
“Being put in that leadership position helped me with my social skills,” Palmer said.
Palmer believes the Eagle Scout project has made a difference.
According to Palmer, the color coding project will reduce firefighters reaction time during fires by letting them know right away if they can get what they need from any given fire hydrant.
“That’s was the reason we did the project — just to potentially give first responders some extra few seconds to save some lives,” he said.
Palmer said support from his family has helped him along the way.
“I have the best dad in the world,” Palmer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.