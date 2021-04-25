Last year when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Kansas, there was much fear and uncertainty.
Something completely unprecedented was taking place and no one knew quite what to do.
Despite this, there was still a lot of everyday work to be done. Children still needed to learn and people still needed to eat.
Unified School District 475 implemented a pandemic food plan to feed children and families free of charge using a grant the district receives for its summer food program to do so. The district has continued to feed students free breakfast and lunch.
USD 475 Child Nutrition Director Shelly Gunderson was — and still is — in charge of making this program happen.
“We knew — or figured — that it was going to be hard for kids in this area to get food,” she said.
With many parents still having to work every day, children taking part in online learning would be left to fend for themselves for lunch. Gunderson and the district at large didn’t want that to happen and so it began offering sack lunches.
“It was a real big switch because we went from serving hot lunches and stuff in the cafeteria before spring break and came back to nobody knew what was going on and serving all sack lunch, grab-and-go type things,” Gunderson said. “It was a huge switch because we weren’t really prepared and had to come up with items to serve and that kind of thing really quick.”
When the news came down from the state level that the schools could offer their summer lunch programs — which allow students to eat for free — during the regular school year, the district implemented its pandemic food program. For a while, she said, the program was even providing food to daycares and others not necessarily connected to the school district.
“We’ve been doing that since last March,” Gunderson said. “We’ll go into this summer still in that program. It’s been nice because it allows the students to eat without having to do any kind of paperwork.”
She coordinated with vendors and used sack lunch bags the district had on hand. The district was able to start its meal program right away.
Students were taking their sack lunches home with them so Gunderson and her staff started offering some traditional hot lunch items the children could take home and heat up in the microwave. They added additional items to the menu.
“Our biggest challenge has kind of been finding things that they would like that you can serve to be eaten cold,” she said.
Because school districts all across the United States have had to implement similar programs many vendors the district purchases its food from are strained, according to Gunderson. She said sometimes the district has struggled to find popular food items such as bosco sticks — something Gunderson said amounts to “a cheese sandwich in stick form” and that is extremely popular with students.
“We can’t get those for anything,” she said.
Every now and then, Gunderson has had to change out a menu item because a vendor was unable to deliver something she had ordered.
The program has required a lot of extra work from herself and her staff because prepackaging was necessary. Serving was made difficult by social distancing.
“It’s much easier when we do the hot meals because you just put that basically in pans and send that out to the schools and serve it,” Gunderson said.
While there are challenges associated with the program, Gunderson is pleased to be able to help feed the district’s children for free.
She said many students have taken advantage of the breakfast and lunch programs.
“It’s good that our participation’s increasing,” Gunderson said.
This increase leads her to believe the program and all the work on the part of herself and her staff have had a positive impact on students throughout the COVID-19 ordeal.
“With the participation being good — and then, like I said, we were feeding daycares for a while — and I heard how appreciative and stuff they were for us that we were able to do that — and we did it until they told us that they didn’t need it anymore,” Gunderson said. “It worked out good. It allowed them to get their resources in line and things that they needed. So I think it’s been worthwhile. I think with the participation being what it is, it shows that they need the meals.”
She has enjoyed her staff being able to feed students without excessive amounts of paperwork and finding new foods to offer the children. Gunderson said she plans to keep several of the new items they’ve tried during the pandemic on the menu even if everything goes back to the way it was before.
These items include a Mexican-inspired dish called a fiestada beef sandwich which has been popular with students. Children are especially fond of the chicken dishes the district serves — especially chicken strips and chicken nuggets.
Gunderson said she looks forward to being able to serve hot lunches again, especially in the new Junction City High School cafeteria.
The program is still in place and will continue this summer.
