This spring, Kansans can take a walk around the state from home by taking part in Walk Kansas, an annual event to help people stay active.
During Walk Kansas, people have the chance to walk all around the state — virtually — as part of a team or — this year — solo.
People who sign up individually or as part of a team can pick a challenge and commit to walking a certain amount of distance daily. If a challenge is completed, team members will have collectively walked the distance between various landmarks in Kansas.
According to Geary County Extension Agent Deb Andres, Walk Kansas is a way to start one’s fitness journey by walking on a daily basis.
“One of the things I like about Walk Kansas is that it really is an opportunity to literally take that first step,” she said. “It’s an eight-week program, it’s designed to be in place long enough to create a new habit for you that you are walking often enough i becomes a new habit and by doing that you’re reducing your risk of cardiovascular disease or disease related to being overweight. For people who are diabetic, being physically active is important as well.”
According to Andres, many chronic diseases — including diabetes — can see improvement with physical activity.
People with chronic illnesses should check with their doctors before doing any exercise program, she said.
“For most people, a brisk walk is not going to cause harm to whatever’s going on with their body,” Andres said. “So you always want to check with your doctor before you start an exercise program of any kind, but walking is one of the safer physical activities to embark on. And then you can move into more aggressive forms of exercise if you’re able to make some progress with the brisk walk.”
This year people don’t have to join a team to participate in Walk Kansas, Andres said. Anyone who wants to take part in the event alone can sign up for the Purple Power Solo Trail, which takes people virtually from the Kansas State University campus to the Wichita State University campus.
This option is being offered because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This way, Andres said, people won’t feel pressured to walk with others when there’s still the danger someone might catch the virus and so people who are working from home won’t have the hassle of putting together a team.
It’s important to stay active now, Andres said, because people have had more temptation this year than ever to stay sedentary.
“It’s more important than ever because our lives have become more sedentary because of the protocols for COVID-19,” she said. “We know that you can be outside, we know that the six-foot distance helps and we know that the mask is an important piece as well and you can still go out for a walk and get your physical exercise in even with those conditions. But a lot of us have been spending more time sitting in front of a screen because of our work and life environment.”
Also available will be team challenges including the Eight Wonders of Kansas which takes people virtually to eight significant landmarks in the state and requires a team to collectively walk 435 miles, Cross Country which takes team members from Troy to Elkhart and Little Balkans to Nicodemus, which requires a collective total of 1200 miles from the team.
Each challenge stretches over eight weeks.
There is a $10 registration fee to take part in the event. Individual and team prizes will still be offered.
Signups for Walk Kansas started March 8. People can sign up at www.walkkansas.org online.
People who take part in a challenge will need to walk at a brisk pace. This is defined as walking at such a pace that one is noticeably winded, where it is more difficult to have a conversation while walking, according to Andres.
“They recommend that you walk — or have some kind of physical activity — in parcels of 10 minutes or in 10 minute slots three times a day five days a week,” she said. “So 150 minutes of physical activity — of moderately physical activity — is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, by the National Institute of Health, and typically by our physicians and our dietitians in trying to help us create better lifestyles and better health.”
