My introduction to actor Michael B. Jordan was the 2013 movie Fruitvale Station about the tragic true story of 22-year old Oscar Grant III who was fatally shot in Oakland, Calif. by a BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) police officer in 2009. It was a big role to fill. When I watched Fruitvale Station, I wondered what Jordan felt portraying Grant, and what the pressure behind the role was like.
Jordan’s performance is both careful and powerful. It’s definitely an achieving performance for the young actor.
The same holds true to a certain degree for his roles as Erik Killmonger in the 2018 Marvel movie Black Panther, and as Adonis Johnson in Creed (2015) and Creed II (2018) — the follow up films to the Rocky franchise.
So far, Jordan’s career as an actor has given him a decent handful of notable and respectable roles which he’s excelled in, earning much praise and a deserved place among great actors.
His talent certainly follows him to the action thriller movie Without Remorse based on the novel of the same name by Tom Clancy.
Without Remorse was released April 30 after various delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
It starts as a group of Navy Seals are on a mission to rescue a CIA operative held captive by Syrian paramilitary members.
Among the rescue team is Senior Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan). The team quickly realizes that the capturers are actually Russian operatives working for the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB).
The team rescue the CIA operative and escape. Soon afterwards, the Navy Seals who were on the team are killed one by one at the hands of masked individuals.
When it comes time to kill Kelly, these mysterious attackers break into his home and shoot his pregnant wife, Pam, who is asleep in bed.
Kelly attacks and kills these intruders, whom he discovers are Russians, except for one that escapes. He’s then taken to the hospital near fatal wounds.
The Navy Seal team leader, Lt. Com. Karen Greer (Jodie Turner-Smith) meets with CIA Officer Robert Ritter (Jamie Bell) and Defense Secretary Thomas Clay (Guy Pearce) in Washington D.C. to cover how the FSB figured out the identities of the Navy Seals, and what they can do about it.
The Russian attacks on the American Seals, committed on U.S. soil, has officials in Washington D.C. concerned about the already thin relationship between the two nations. The last thing anyone wants is another Cold War.
The CIA doesn’t want to conduct an investigation into the murders lest doing so severs that thin relation between the two nations.
Infuriated with the CIA’s decision, Greer decides to share top secret information with Kelly who is recovering from his injuries and coping with the death of his wife and unborn daughter. This information includes copies of his attackers passports.
Once he’s able to, Kelly tracks down the Russian diplomat responsible for issuing those passports, and decides to pay him a visit. Kelly thinks he has nothing to lose, and a lot to gain by following the diplomat to the airport, stage a car accident, light the diplomat’s car on fire, and then get inside the burning vehicle with a gun and start asking questions.
Kelly is arrested immediately after, only to bargain his way out as the diplomat gave him the name of the one FSB Operative who survived and is at large.
He agrees to work alongside Greer and a team of Black Ops from the CIA, secretly travel to Russia, and find those behind the intel leaks that could further exacerbate U.S./Russia relations.
As Kelly is seeking revenge for the murder of his family, trusting those around him is difficult. The enemy could be closer than he realizes.
Michael B. Jordan fits the role well, but the movie doesn’t completely fit Michael B. Jordan. He’s confident in the role, clearly putting in a lot of emotion and drive. He’s a suitable casting choice for another Tom Clancy patriotic character.
The title pretty much sums up the entire movie. The movie follows the standard formula movie where the hero (or anti-hero in Kelly’s case as he’s driven to lawlessness and revenge) who loses a close loved one by murder, swears revenge, and will go to any extreme to get what he wants.
Without Remorse has a plot that’s slightly jumbled, going through the crucial moments too quickly — namely Kelly’ crushing turmoil after the murder of his wife and child. The movie really wants to get to the fights and an intense standoff scene between the CIA Black Ops, Russian Police, and a couple of Russian snipers. The movie breezes through the story to get to the action. That’s where Without Remorse takes its time.
Michael B. Jordan builds up his character’s grief and anguish enough, and convingly, to drive him to murder. Still, his character’s foundation could use more solidity, especially in regards to his willingness to give up everything just to get revenge. It’s an integral part of the movie. The title certainly implies that.
Though Clancy’s character previously appeared in the films Clear and Present Danger (1994), played by Willem Dafoe, and The Sum of All Fears (2002), played by Liev Schreiber, Without Remorse is Kelly’s origin story. The movie decided to show more of what the character can do rather than show the audience more of who he is so the audience can relate more. That part is quickly brushed through.
Kelly is a skilled soldier trained to fight and win. His remoreless motivations make sense. Jordan certainly tries to do so much in this part of the character’s development with what little time he has to convey Kelly’s devastation.
Movies like Without Remorse are watched for their endings to see what it will all boil down to. This ending ties up the movie well.
It’s a fun and entertaining film, but compared to previous movies based on Clancy’s novels such as my personal favorite, The Hunt for Red October (1990), don’t expect a well paced, originally clever or deep story.
