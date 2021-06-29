Rosemary Woods has been volunteering with the Geary County Food Pantry for the past four years or so.
She started when her daughter, R’Anyah Moore, decided she wanted to try volunteering in the community and that she specifically wanted to help provide food for her fellow community members.
Moore, who was about 11 years old at the time, learned routine lessons through her Girl Scout troop about helping people and she had seen groups gathering food donations. She felt it was a worthy cause and her mother agreed. Woods joined her in her volunteering efforts because she believed Moore was too young to volunteer by herself.
“I joined her and I just stayed doing it,” Moore said.
Woods enjoys being in contact with the people who use the food pantry and offering them a leg up during difficult times. She likes to see them smile and to be able to check up on them — to introduce some positivity into their lives when it’s possible they have had very little of that in their lives.
“I just really like to be there to help support them and our community,” Woods said.
Woods said she had learned a lot from working with the food pantry.
“Each day comes with different challenges,” she said. “Storing food, putting it away, dealing with customers — each day comes with something new that you just figure out somehow to do together and work it out.”
Woods has some issues with her back, so sometimes her volunteer work is physically taxing, she said. Aside from that, she said, there are few challenges.
“If something comes up, we just deal with it and move on,” Woods said.
Woods had few preconceived notions about the food pantry’s clientele that she would later shuck. She had used food pantry services herself in the past and knew what it was like to be in need without anywhere else to turn. She has not needed the food pantry’s services in a long time — not since before she began working at the food pantry as a volunteer.
Woods remembers the way the food pantry helped and still appreciates it to this day.
“Years ago, there was a time I to come myself as a client,” she said. “So I’ve kind of been in both situations.”
When she had some medical issues in her second year as a volunteer, food pantry staff offered her help, but she didn’t take them up on it.
She said she was touched by the offer, but didn’t need it.
Woods and her daughter both continue to volunteer, though Moore took a break during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic for safety reasons.
Now that her daughter has her final COVID-19 shot, she plans to return to helping out.
Woods herself spends about 17 hours a week volunteering with the food pantry — about three to three and a half hours every weekday.
“Working with the customers and making sure they’re provided for is my biggest thing I go there for,” she said.
To those who wish to become more involved in the Junction City community, she suggests people just do it and not be afraid to try a lot of different avenues of volunteerism.
“Put yourself out there — show you’re there for our community and show your support — do all you can,” Woods said. “But if it’s not for you, just kind of maybe move on and go to another spot. Everybody’s volunteering is different and everybody doesn’t do the same thing, either.”
Woods believes the community needs more people who are willing to help out with unselfish motivations.
“(We need) people who are willing to work more or less with your heart and not for money,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.