Actor Thomas Lennon once said “no one in Hollywood sets out to make a bad movie, but 99 percent of the time, that’s what happens.”
Occasionally, some in Hollywood set out to correct their bad movies. And audiences generally seem willing to give movie makers one more chance.
In 2017, director Zack Snyder attempted to make a memorable superhero movie, Justice League, which would bring Batman, Superman, WonderWoman, Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg from the pages of Detective Comics (DC) to the big screen. Their competitors at Marvel Comics were ahead of the game with their various successful movies such as Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man to name a few.
The original version of Justice League, often referred to as the Joss Whedon version, went through a rather hellish production with several script changes and cuts before director Zack Snyder stepped down in post-production due to the death of his daughter.
Whedon was hired in his place to finish the movie. As a result, Justice League told a story that was lighter in tone with humor that was out of place. The film was poorly received. The powers that be at Warner Bros., required the film’s run time be cut considerably, which ended up working against it.
Being considered a bomb at the box office, Warner Bros., executives decided the company should focus more on individual DC Super Hero films rather than encompassing stories involving multiple popular characters which is what Marvel was successfully doing with various superhero films, having them encompass an “expanded universe” which these comic book heros ultimately exist in. It’s quite an historical feat in motion picture making.
The original movie is entertaining in so far as watching Superman, Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Flash , and Cyborg fight side by side on screen. After that, the movie is simply poor.
The plot changes in what’s being called Zack Snyder’s Justice League just a bit from the original release. The new version was released March 18 on HBO Max.
The league of super heroes join forces to defeat supervillain Steppenwolf who’s attempting to conquer the world using “Mother Boxes” after his master, Darkseid (one of Superman’s enemies not in the original film), failed to do so thousands of years before.
The mother boxes are sentient supercomputers that draw power from “the source” — the consciousness of the universe within this DC Comic world — that have certain abilities such as transferring power from one place to another, and giving their host special strengths and capabilities.
When Darkseid attempted to conquer the earth with the help of winged minions called Parademons, he was defeated by Olympian gods such as Zeus, Atlanteans whom Aquaman descends from, the Amazons where Wonder Woman would later come from, humans, and a Green Lantern — another group of heroes who obtain their extraordinary powers through special rings.
The film opens with the death of Superman seen in the 2016 movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, also directed by Zack Snyder. When Steppenwolf arrives with an army of Parademons, he searches for the Mother Boxes which have since been hidden after the defeat of Darkseid.
He finds the first of the boxes in Themyscira where the Amazons reside. This prompts Amazon Queen Hippolyta to warn her daughter, Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) who’s living among the humans.
Prince warns millionaire Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck), and the two set out to form a league of heroes to defeat Steppenwolf and save the earth from his domination.
His plans are to find the remaining two boxes, join them together to form into “the unity” which would change earth into the likeness of his and Darkseid’s world called Apokolips.
The heroes must also find a way to resurrect Superman (Henry Cavill) from the dead to ensure they can defeat Steppenwolf as he searches for the boxes.
Where the original release lacks in screenplay, has a seemingly rushed storyline, poorly developed characters, and some confusing moments and plot points, the new version thankfully makes up for it.
At a running time of 242 minutes, the movie has plenty of time to work out many of the kinks and shortcomings the other version suffers from. And for the most part, it does.
The movie feels more like a miniseries, partially because it took me three nights to finish it. Also, unlike the original, Snyder’s cut is segmented into chapters. It works as an entertaining and fun superhero film surprisingly with few slow moments. These slow moments didn’t make the movie drag. The action and anticipation keeps the movie enthralling and engaging.
The original movie introduces the character Cyborg (Ray Fisher), whose real name is Victor Stone. He’s a human whose scientist father, Silas Stone (Joe Morton), transforms him into a robotic supercomputer after he and his mother die in a car accident.
Cyborg hasn’t yet appeared in any stand alone films. Justice League is his first appearance on screen. The original release barely skims over his significance, abilities, and backstory. His importance is left with a lot of uncertainty and holes.
Thankfully, Snyder’s cut makes up for this considerably. We learn more about this character, especially in regards to what he’s able to do and offer the Justice League. His backstory is fleshed-out very well, making him a much more sympathetic character whose crucialness to the Justice League is apparent.
Even WonderWoman has a much better introduction in the story with an opening scene structured much better than before.
Also, I’m convinced Henry Cavill is the second best Superman I’ve seen on the big screen. Not since watching Christopher Reeve as Superman fighting Gen. Zod in Superman II (1980) have I been so impressed with watching the Man of Steel do what he does best- take on a supervillian whose hell bent on conquering the earth.
Steppenwolf’s appearance is more menacing in appearance, and his vulnerabilities are more visible than before. His motivations and allegiance to Darkseid are shown to the audience in the new cut.
It seems Synder is a more visual director while Whedon’s style is more about dialogue.
Some of Whedon’s style remains in the new version. In one scene, Arthur Curry/ Aquaman (Jason Momoa) talks rather loosely with Bruce Wayne about his being Batman within earshot of bystanders. Audiences who have at least seen a few episodes of the famous T.V. series Batman from the 1960s surely knows Bruce Wayne keeps his superhero persona a tight secret.
And some of Snyder’s visual style is taken a little too far, such as seeing Aquaman crash through the roof of a building, the impact of which somehow takes down half the building.
There’s also a lot of slow-motion scenes with soft music. Many of these slow-motion scenes occur with the Flash/ Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), who can run faster than the speed of light. Without the slow motion, the audience wouldn’t know what he’s doing. Other times, the slow scenes don’t involve the Flash. But either way, there’s a lot of them. It becomes distracting and annoying.
Regarding the Flash, Synder cuts out much of his awkward jokes from the original, and makes his character less of a pushover who in the original version who ultimately seems included in the League more out of charity over his ability by the end of the film.
Speaking of music, the change to more melodious and soft music is much better in Snyder’s cut.
Call it a nit-pick, but I was confused as to why the original movie plays a cover version of the Beatles’ song Come Together at the end credits. I understand the phrase “come together” referring to these super heroes literally coming together to form the Justice League. But considering the rest of the song’s lyrics, it doesn’t work. Its use is a stretch just because of the words “come together” which is followed by “right now, over me.”
No one in Hollywood sets out to make a bad movie. That’s true. Mistakes can certainly be fixed, even in Hollywood. I’m not referring to those who attempt to fix unbroken movies such as George Lucas’s infamous enhancements to his Star Wars films such as the unnecessary addition of blinking Ewoks to his 1983 movie Return of the Jedi.
Re-releases and new versions are nothing new in Hollywood. For instance, in 1942, Charlie Chaplin released a modified version of his 1925 silent movie The Gold Rush, adding narration done by himself, a new musical score, and editing the end of the movie along with eliminating a subplot in the film.
Snyder’s retooling makes Justice League a fun action-filled, entertaining superhero movie.
Movies based on comic books tend to undergo very careful scrutiny by comic fans. Justice League isn’t a perfect film. Still, it accomplishes what it sets out to do, and does so well — correcting a lot of wrongs, and entertaining audiences regardless if they’re comic book readers or not.
Snyder’s Justice League is a vast improvement to the original release. It takes its time without wasting a moment resulting in an overall satisfying four-hours worth of excitement.
