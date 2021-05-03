The Lyon Creek 4-H Club held their April meeting in person on April 25th at 6:00pm. Roll call was answered by “What is a project you have been working on and what have you done?” Gracen Gfeller, our joke teller, asked “What do honey bees use to fix their hair? Honey Combs.”
Clara Gfeller did her project talk on how to make your own taco seasoning, the benefits and different uses. Kasey Butler did her project talk on cheating in the show ring and the disadvantages and problems it can cause for kids of 4-H.
Recreation was playing the color tag game and the meeting ended by voting to change our meeting to 7:00pm starting in May. So, our next regular meeting will be held on May 23rd at 7:00pm in person at the 4-H Senior Center.
Submitted by Josie Stanley, Lyon Creek 4-H Club Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.