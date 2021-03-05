The Lyon Creek 4-H Club held their February meeting via Zoom on February 28th at 6:00pm. Roll call was answered by “What do you like best about Kansas.” Our joke teller, Gracen Gfeller, asked “What do farmers give to their family on Valentine’s Day? Hogs and kisses.”
There will be no in person building fundraiser this year. Kaitlyn Butler reported the 4-H Council met and discussed how the fair will run this year.
Adrian Williams did his project talk on Robotics, Jewels Williams did her project talk on Food Preservation and the history of the Mason Jar and Grant Slough gave his talk on Reining maneuvers. The meeting ended with bringing your pet to Zoom and the song Itsy Bitsy Spider. Our next regular meeting will be held on March 28th at 6:00pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.