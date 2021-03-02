Feb. 25—A 29-year-old Manhattan woman died Wednesday after colliding with a metal pipe that fell off of a semi truck near downtown Topeka.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, a semi truck carrying large, metal pipes lost its load while traveling east on Interstate 70, about a quarter-mile east of Southwest Topeka Boulevard, around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. The report said the pipes slid over the concrete barrier wall and into the way of oncoming traffic in the westbound lane.
The pipes struck six other vehicles and one landed on top of a vehicle driven by Brooke Rees, 29, of Manhattan. The vehicle behind her could not stop in time and rear-ended her. Rees' vehicle then spun and struck the outside concrete bridge rail.
"Due to the severity of the collision with the pipe, (Rees) was pronounced deceased at the scene," the report said.
Law enforcement notified family members later that evening.
Officials did not report any other injuries related to the incident and shut down the highway for nearly six hours as they worked on scene.
